Synthetic Biology Market Outlook: Investors Still Miss the Big Assessment | Key Players: Merck KGaA, Novozymes, Agilent Technologies

What is Synthetic Biology Market?

Synthetic biology, an interdisciplinary branch of biology and engineering, involves designing and constructing new devices, systems and biological parts as well as re-designing existing, natural biological systems. It has various application in the field of food & agriculture, medicine, and other areas. Technologies such as, gene synthesis, genome engineering and cloning and sequencing help the researchers to understand organization of natural biological systems and design new biological entities offering various advantages to humans.

The synthetic biology market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for synthetic biology is estimated to reach US$ 56,044.9 Mn in 2025.

Global Synthetic Biology Market Status and Future Forecast 2020-2025 is latest research study released by The Insight Partners evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Synthetic Biology Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Novozymes, Agilent Technologies, Amyris, GenScript, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Twist Bioscience, New England Biolabs, Synthetic Genomics Inc. and others.

In our study, we have segmented the synthetic biology market by product, technology and application. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into enzymes, oligonucleotides, chassis organisms and xeno-nucleic acids. Enzymes acquired the largest market among the products due to its wide range of applications in healthcare. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into gene synthesis, genome engineering, measurement and modeling, cloning and sequencing, nanotechnology, and others. Gene synthesis has the largest market share among the technologies due to an increasing research and development activities in genetics and growing number of market players offering products and solutions for gene synthesis. On the basis of application, global synthetic biology market is segmented into industrial applications, food and agriculture, medical applications, environmental applications, and others. Geographically, the market for synthetic biology is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South and Central America (S&CAM).

The market for synthetic biology is witnessing a potential growth rate during the previous years and is expected to witness similar trend in the coming years. Global synthetic biology market is driven by extensive use of enzymes kits and other gene synthesis products in research institutes and academics. Additionally, rising demand for enzyme based kits and solutions required for gene manipulation and rising awareness about genetic engineering among the healthcare professionals in developed nations also accelerate the market growth. However, competition among existing market players may restrain the growth of the market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Synthetic Biology Market globally. This report on ‘Synthetic Biology Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2025, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Synthetic Biology market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Synthetic Biology market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Synthetic Biology industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Synthetic Biology market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Synthetic Biology market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2025. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Synthetic Biology Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

