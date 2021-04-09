Synthetic Biology Market is poised to value over US$ 56,044.9 million by 2028 Leading Vendors – Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, Synthetic Genomics, Inc, Amyris, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Twist Bioscience, Genscript

The synthetic biology market is expected to reach US$ 56,044.9 million by 2028 from US$ 6,802.0 in 2021 it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Synthetic biology, an interdisciplinary branch of biology and engineering, involves designing and constructing new devices, systems, and biological parts as well as re-designing existing, natural biological systems. It has various applications in the field of food & agriculture, medicine, and other areas. Technologies such as gene synthesis, genome engineering, and cloning and sequencing help the researchers to understand the organization of natural biological systems and design new biological entities. It offers various advantages to humans. Factors such as extensive use of enzymes kits and other gene synthesis products in research institutes and academics.

Synthetic biology is an upcoming field and industry, which has numerous applications in the chemical, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and energy sectors. Various start-up companies are providing the products/services for the biological processes. Companies such as, Benchling which operate in CAD Tools, GenScript offers gene synthesis, Ginkgo Bioworks works for the organism engineering, Transcripts which is into bioinformatics operates for cloud labs/automation, Glowee provides consumer products, among the other companies operating in the synthetic biology.

Top Companies of Synthetic Biology Market :

Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs

Synthetic Genomics, Inc

Amyris

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Twist Bioscience

Genscript

Novozymes

Global Synthetic Biology Market report released by The Insight Partners is a structurally compiled elaboration of its dynamic assets in this market space. It throws light on the inner workings and technical complexities faced by businesses prevailing in the current market situation. It gives details regarding not only the present but also prospective developments of this industry.

Global Synthetic Biology Market – By Product

Enzymes

Oligonucleotides

Chassis Organisms

Xeno-nucleic Acids

Global Synthetic Biology Market– By Technology

Gene Synthesis

Genome Engineering

Measurement & Modelling

Cloning & Sequencing

Nanotechnology

Others

Global Synthetic Biology Market– By Application

Industrial Applications

Food & Agriculture

Medical Applications

Environmental Applications

Others

