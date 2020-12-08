Synthetic Biology Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) 2021 Size, Share, Trends and Profitable Segments Breakdown and Detailed Analysis of Current and Future Industry Figures till 2026

Latest added Synthetic Biology Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Thermo Fischer Scientific, GenScript, Integrated DNA technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Origene technologies, Scientific genomics. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Synthetic Biology Market: Overview

According to Transparency Market Research's latest report on the synthetic biology market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, rise in demand for biologic drugs for treating various chronic conditions, decline in cost of DNA sequencing and synthesis, technological advancements, and entry of new players are anticipated to drive the global synthetic biology market. According to the report, the global synthetic biology market was valued at US$ 4.96 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 26.3% from 2019 to 2027.

Rise in Prevalence of Various Diseases and Technology Advancements: A Key Driver

In October 2019, scientists reported in an article in the Nature Journal that a new DNA editing tool called prime editing can be a real search-and-replace function for DNA and repair any of the 75,000 known mutations that cause inherited disease in humans

CRISPR (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) is a tool used for editing genomes, which has revolutionized synthetic biology. It allows researchers to easily alter DNA sequences and modify gene function and thereby makes gene editing procedures simple and reliable, presenting new opportunities for biological research and technological development. It is used for various applications such as correction of genetic defects.

procedures simple and reliable, presenting new opportunities for biological research and technological development. It is used for various applications such as correction of genetic defects. Synthetic biology can be used for treatment of various diseases such as cancer. It can be utilized to create robust and effective adaptive cancer therapies that enable the specific targeting of cancer cells while sparing healthy cells.

Increase in Investments by Government and Private Organizations into Synthetic Biology Market

According to the news portal by Science X, the government investment has been very strong over the recent years into synthetic biology. Road-maps and associated development structures have been developed via public agencies in several countries, including the U.K., the U.S., Singapore, China, Finland, and countries in the EU.

According to the news portal by Science X, private investment in synthetic biology is also growing at a remarkable rate. SynBioBeta stated that synthetic biology companies in the U.S. raised around US$ 200 Mn in investment in 2009. In 2017, investments rose to US$ 1.8 Bn.

According to SynBioBeta, synthetic biology investments took place from 2015 to 2018, and showed that venture funding for the first eight months of 2018 grew 73% from 2017, with a trend toward bigger deals.

to , and showed that venture funding for the first eight months of grew from , with a trend toward bigger deals Hence, increase in interest of key players and rise in investments and research & developmental activities in the synthetic biology market are the factors responsible for tremendously boosting the growth of the synthetic biology market

Biosafety, Biosecurity, and Ethical Risk Related to Synthetic Biology to Hamper Synthetic Biology Market

According to an article “Biosafety and biosecurity in Synthetic Biology: A review”, published in 2019 in Critical Reviews in Environmental Science and Technology Journal, synthetic biology is a growing field which holds great promise in several areas of application. However, it is also associated with serious risks for human health and the environment that must be anticipated in order for development of effective prevention and management measures.

According to a study titled, "Synthetic biology: Recent progress, biosafety and biosecurity concerns, and possible solutions" published in 2019, although no biosafety and biosecurity incidents related to synthetic biology have been reported, regulation or governance at the levels of individual scientists, institutions, countries, and the global community are to be considered to prevent future crises.

North America to Account for Major Share of Global Synthetic Biology Market

North America is projected to account for a leading share of the global synthetic biology market due to rise in patient population, presence of well-established health care infrastructure, increase in technological advancements, rise in number of well-equipped laboratories, surge in research & developmental activities in synthetic biology, growing biotechnology industry, and presence of key players in the region

The synthetic biology market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to rise in geriatric population, increase in research & developmental activities, increase in initiatives by governments in the health care sector, surge in incidence of chronic diseases, and rise in interest of key players in expanding market presence in the region

Global Synthetic Biology Market: Competitive Landscape

This report profiles major players in the global synthetic biology market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

Key players operating in the global synthetic biology market include

Evolva, Amyris

Algenol

ATG:biosynthetics GmbH

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

BIONEER CORPORATION

Biosearch Technologies

BASF SE

Codexis

Ginkgo Bioworks

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

GenScript

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Eurofins Genomics LLC

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

DSM

Global Synthetic Biology Market: Key Developments

Key players in the global synthetic biology market are engaged in regulatory approvals, advanced product development, launch of new products, increase in investments and funds, and acquisition & collaborative agreements with other companies. These strategies of key players are likely to fuel growth of the global synthetic biology market. A few expansion strategies adopted by players operating in the synthetic biology market are:

In November 2018 , Pivot Bio and Monsanto Company, a member of the Bayer Group, announced a collaboration for the development of Bradyrhizobium strains with enhanced nitrogen production for soybean growers in the U.S.

In November 2018, Amyris, Inc., a leader in research, development, and production of pure, sustainable ingredients for the health & wellness, clean beauty, and flavors & fragrances markets, announced the launch of a new, sugarcane-derived, zero calorie sweetener developed in collaboration with Givaudan, a flavor industry leader in the science behind sugar and taste.

In March 2018, Bayer AG and Ginkgo Bioworks announced the official name of their joint venture, Joyn Bio. Bayer and Ginkgo founded Joyn Bio in September 2017 with the goal of bringing advanced techniques in synthetic biology to agriculture to support the industry's sustainability efforts, starting with reducing the environmental impact of nitrogen fertilizer.

In March 2018, Exxon Mobil Corporation and Synthetic Genomics Inc. announced a new phase in their joint algae biofuel research program that could lead to the technical ability to produce 10,000 barrels of algae biofuel per day by 2026.

