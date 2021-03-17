Synthetic Beta Carotene Market Booms US$386 Mn by 2028| BioExtract, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, D.D. Williamson & Co., Flavorchem Corporation, Foodchem International Corporation, Lycored, Nutralliance, Parry Nutraceuticals
Global Synthetic Beta Carotene Market is expected to reach $386.4 Million by 2028.
Synthetic beta-carotene consists of just the “all-trans” isomer of the nutrient, whereas natural beta-carotene consists of two different isomers, “9-cis” and “all-trans.” Isomers have the same molecular formula, but a different arrangement of atoms.
Beta-carotene is the main safe dietary source of vitamin A, essential for normal growth and development, immune system function, healthy skin and epithelia and vision.
Among the methods of β,β-carotene synthesis are the reactions of dehydration and elimination, the selective condensation reaction of carbonyl compounds and the homo-dimerization reaction, and the selective coupling reaction of Csp2–Csp2.
Beta-carotene is an over-the-counter supplement, which is converted in your body to vitamin A, an essential nutrient. It has antioxidant activity, which helps protect the cells from damage. Beta-carotene is available under the following different brand names: Lumitene, provitamin A, and Carotene.
Key Players:
- BioExtract
- Hansen Holding A/S
- D. Williamson & Co., Inc.
- Flavorchem Corporation
- Foodchem International Corporation
- Lycored
- Nutralliance
- Parry Nutraceuticals
- Sensient Cosmetic Technologies
- Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd
The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the Synthetic Beta Carotene Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. Synthetic Beta Carotene market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.
Market Report Segment: by type
- Chemical Synthesis
- Fermentation Method
Market Report Segment: by application
- Food and Beverages
- Feed Supplement
- Cosmetic Additives
Market Report Segment: by region
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Synthetic Beta Carotene is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.
