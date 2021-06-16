Syngas Market is estimated to witness $66.5 billion with at 6.1% CAGR over 2020-2027
Rise in demand for chemical intermediaries in the production of hygiene and sanitation and pharmaceutical products is expected to drive the need for syngas in the chemical industry.
The global syngas market was valued at $43.6 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $66.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. Syngas, which consists of hydrogen and carbon dioxide, is a natural gas fusion. It is an adaptable intermediate used in methanol, ammonia, and SNG manufacturing. Syngas is created by a reaction between steam and oxygen from several hydrocarbon feedstocks.
Download Sample PDF @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8204
Increase in environmental issues has been the key driver of the syngas market. This is attributed to the syngas is widely used as clean and renewable energy to replace conventional sources of energy. In addition, owing to the outbreak of COVID-19, rise in demand for chemical intermediaries in the production of hygiene and sanitation and pharmaceutical products is expected to drive the need for syngas in the chemical industry.
In the 2019, the fluidized-bed gasifiers segment garnered the largest share. Major benefits of fluidized-bed gasifiers include fuel flexibility resulting from good mixing of feedstock and oxidants to ensure efficient heat and mass transfer, and their ability to deal with small particles.
The steam reforming segment held the major share in in 2019. Steam reforming is the most utilized and cost-effective technology for the production of syngas.
Coal dominated the feedstock segment by accounting for the largest share of 69.8%. The processing of syngas includes coal, an abundantly available raw material. Coal gasification is flexible and is the cleanest way to turn coal into hydrogen, power, and other useful items.
For Purchase Enquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8204
Depending on application, the chemical industry dominated the market, owing to increase in demand for syngas from the chemical industry. As the demand for gaseous fuels rises, the market is expected to expand further.
The following are the regions covered in this report.
- North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]
- Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]
- Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]
- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]
- Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]
Players analyzed and profiled
- syngas market Air Liquide,
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc.,
- BASF SE
- John Wood Group
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Sasol Limited
- Siemens
- Syngas Energy Holdings
- SynGas Technology LLC
- The Linde Group
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Power Transformer Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8204?reqfor=covid
Impact of Covid-19 On The Global Syngas Market
- COVID-19 has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020.
- Some of the major economies suffering the COVID-19 crises include Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Norway.
- Syngas is primarily used in power generation, chemicals, and liquid fuels, and as an impact of national lockdown, these sectors were experiencing a slight decline in growth rate.
- In many countries, the economy has dropped due to the halt of several industries, especially transport and supply chain. Demand for the product has been hindered as there is no development due to the implementation of lockdown.
- The demand–supply gap, disruptions in raw material procurement, and price volatility are expected to hamper the growth of the chemical industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.