Syng Cell Alpha Triphonic Wireless Speaker

Earlier this 12 months I had the chance to check out what promised to be a revolutionary new wi-fi speaker: the Syng Cell Alpha. I used to be actually wanting ahead to it. The primary speaker from a startup based by a 22-year Apple design veteran, with an emphasis on spatial audio and the declare to be the world’s first triphonic speaker? Rely me in.

It took slightly longer than deliberate to really publish the overview — summer time trip, Covid-19, a brand new job, and residential development initiatives obtained in the way in which — however right here it’s.

A Speaker That Seems to be Just like the Dying Star on a Stand

The speaker itself is wrapped in foil like a super-sized chocolate orange. Brad Moon

Unboxing the Syng Cell Alpha is an expertise. The speaker seems like nothing else on the market. It’s an enormous, clear plastic sphere with the highest and backside sliced off (these surfaces are flat and the enterprise finish of 6.5-inch woofers. The underside additionally has a connector for energy and the included desk stand (flooring stands and ceiling mounts are non-compulsory). The center of the sphere is ported with a round beamforming array.

There’s a greater than passing resemblance to the Star Wars Dying Star, however it’s also an ultra-modern wanting machine.

That clear plastic could require some cleansing because it reveals pet hair, mud, and smudges. Brad Moon

Clear plastic (or acrylic or regardless of the materials is) can present scratches, smudges, and it was undoubtedly a magnet for mud and pet hair, so be warned chances are you’ll be performing some further cleansing with one in every of these. Additionally, I’m not saying this can occur to the Cell Alpha (and in most rooms it will be a non-issue), however simply remember that traditionally, clear plastic has had long-term discoloration points when uncovered to the solar for prolonged intervals.

Setup

Meeting is comparatively easy. Route the cable by way of the stand, plug it in, then screw the bottom into the underside of the speaker. It’s heavy, stable, and steady.

You then have to register the speaker. On the time I had the overview unit, the setup app was iOS solely, with an Android model coming quickly (that will nonetheless be the case). The speaker makes use of Bluetooth throughout setup, however can’t stream audio by Bluetooth.

The various phases of setup. Brad Moon

After going by way of a registration course of and connecting to your Wi-Fi community, the enjoyable begins. The app helps to optimize audio primarily based on the speaker’s place within the room, making use of the Cell Alpha’s onboard array of microphones. You may then nearly transfer the speaker across the room within the app, which adjustments the way it initiatives audio. The app additionally has fundamental treble and bass controls, plus an possibility to decide on between “Diminished” and “Normal” bass. Extra on that shortly.

Efficiency

That is the place the rubber meets the highway. Is that this actually $2399 value of speaker?

Arrange in my workplace, the Syng Cell Alpha triphonic speaker carried out considerably higher than any single wi-fi speaker I’ve examined up to now when it comes to pulling off the phantasm of being a number of audio system filling the area. Just about any seat within the room is in a listening candy spot. Utilizing the app you may as well nearly transfer the speaker round in area.

Measurement comparability, the Cell Alpha beside Final Ears HYPERBOOM and Sony SRS-RA5000. Brad Moon

The speaker additionally produces audio that places most wi-fi audio system to disgrace, however some could discover it heavy on the bass. Even with the bass switched to “Diminished” within the app. Should you’re used to the excessive vitality tuning that many headphones and moveable audio system make use of, you’ll be conversant in the strategy. The problems is that somebody who’s paying $2399 a pop for a speaker could also be anticipating a extra impartial sound. It merely does not work as properly for some genres as for others.

Personally, I loved it and I used to be very sorry to see the overview pattern go. And I’ve to say, the Syng Cell Alpha was like a magnet to my children. Most audio system I take a look at get a grudging nod from the youngsters. However I had all three of them sitting up right here on the identical time, watching the top-mounted woofer pumping as they performed the Cicada remix of Depeche Mode’s “World In My Eyes” loudly and repeatedly. They declared it to be the best speaker ever.

Whereas a pair of Cell Alphas would undoubtedly do an much more convincing job, a single speaker nonetheless places out some spectacular sound together with fairly convincing spatial audio.

Syng Cell Alpha Key Specs:

3-way triphonic speaker system with 8 drivers together with twin 6.5-inch woofers in opposing configuration, 3 horns in round beamforming array

Frequency response 23Hz to 20kHz

Management ring for on-system quantity and play/pause

3 microphones for computerized room equalization

Multiroom audio assist

Twin band 802.11ac

Helps Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Join

Bluetooth 4.2 (for setup solely)

2 x USB-C inputs

Non-obligatory Syng Hyperlink cable helps eARC HDMI

Consists of desk stand

MSRP $2399

About Connectivity

From my perspective, essentially the most head-scratching determination the Syng crew made with the Cell Alpha was round connectivity. Not wi-fi (though Bluetooth could be a pleasant add to the Wi-Fi speaker for comfort) — my beef is with wired connectivity choices. The one possibility is a pair of USB-C ports. No 3.5mm AUX inputs and no RCA inputs. This can be a very succesful and trendy speaker that screams to have a turntable linked to it. The corporate acknowledges this and its promotional materials even reveals one arrange with a turntable.

This could be a killer setup, however the Cell Alpha’s USB-C solely audio enter is limiting. Brad Moon

However the one method you may join is to discover a turntable or a Phono preamplifier that gives USB-C output. These aren’t precisely commonplace. There are a couple of that supply USB Sort-A or Sort-B output for connecting to a PC for ripping vinyl, however who is aware of if a USB-C converter thrown within the combine would work.

I requested the Syng consultant why they determined to equip the Cell Alpha speaker with solely USB-C ports. That is the response I acquired:

“As further connections can include prices of complexity to the system and to the product id, Syng has left the door open for listeners to get pleasure from their specific wants by the use of their USB interface, whereas electing to eschew the trimmings of expertise merchandise. As an alternative, Syng embraces the simplicity and class extra becoming for the home setting they design for, alongside furnishings and lighting.”

I believe that one large piece within the puzzle is that Syng’s founder was a long-time designer with Apple — an organization that had a factor for pushing USB-C on the expense of all different ports on its laptops for a few years…

It’s too unhealthy, as a result of a Syng Cell Alpha or two linked to a great turntable would make for a killer, compact, modern-looking document listening setup. It shouldn’t be so tough to do this.

I ought to point out that connecting to a TV is made doable by way of the non-compulsory Syng Hyperlink USB-C cable with HDMI.

Advice

The Track Cell Alpha is a futuristic looker of a speaker with some spectacular audio capabilities. Brad Moon

When the Syng Cell Alpha overview unit first arrived, the speaker was priced at $1799. That meant a reasonably unique membership of potential consumers. Since then, the worth has shot as much as $2399, making it a even more durable promote. And that’s for a single speaker. It’s up there among the many most costly I’ve examined.

The underside line is the Syng Cell Alpha is a really cool wi-fi speaker. Most likely essentially the most futuristic I’ve ever had the chance to check out — each in seems and its spatial audio wizardry. The robust bass presence is probably not for everybody, nonetheless, and the shortage of wired connectivity choices is limiting.

When you’ve got the price range and these points don’t trouble you, the Syng Cell Alpha is unquestionably a press release wi-fi speaker. Personally, I’d like to have one on my desktop however there’s no method I might get that buy previous my important different.