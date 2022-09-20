On September 20, 2022, League of Legends developers provided the first official look into Syndra’s mid-scope updates. These updates will make a lot of changes to Syndra’s kit, especially her passive skill.

Hence, all the changes that Syndra is set to receive, along with her mid-scope updates, have been provided in this article in full detail. The developers claim that through these changes, they are looking to enhance her passive skill and provide players with a feeling of power scaling while preserving her core gameplay.

Syndra’s mid-scope update will be available in League of Legends’ PBE for now. The developers will look to fine tune her kit as players try her out over the next few weeks before she is released on October 5, 2022, along with patch 12.19.

Full details regarding Syndra’s mid-scope updates in League of Legends

Before moving any further, it is first important to provide a list of all the changes that Syndra is receiving to her kit along with the mid-scope updates in League of Legends.

Mid-scope updates to Syndra in League of Legends

Transcendent (P)

Syndra collects upto 120 splinters via damaging enemy champions and gaining levels. Splinters of Wrath enhance Syndra and her abilities.

Syndra restores 20-215 (based on level 1-8) mana whenever she collects a Splinter from her enemy. She can gain Splinters via:

Damaging an enemy champion with 2 abilities within 4 seconds grants (1/2/3 at levels 1, 11, 18) Splinters (8s CD per target)

Leveling up grants Syndra 5 Splinters per Wrath

Killing a Cannon minion grants 1 Splinters of Wrath

At 120 Splinters, Syndra gains 15% total AP

Ability Icons also change with upgrade

Base Stats

Dark Sphere (Q)

Cooldown: 4s >>> 7s

Mana Cost: 40/50/60/70/80 >>> 40/45/50/55/60

Sphere Duration: 6s >>> 6.5s

40 Splinters of Wrath: Dark Sphere can store 2 charges (1s CD per cast)

Force of Will (W)

Sphere pickup detection radius: 400 >>> 450

Now prevents non-sphere units from dying for a brief period when picked up

60 Splinters of Wrath: Force of Will does an additional 15% (1.5% per 100 AP) true damage

This should make her burst turn on a bit earlier and make Syndra less of a "hit or miss E" to be useful

Scatter the Weak (E)

Magic Damage: 85-265 (+60% AP) >>> 75-235 (+55% AP)

Scatter Angle: 34 degrees >>> 56 degrees

Cooldown: 18-14s >>> 15s

Stun Duration: 1.5s >>> 1.25s

Reduced failure chances of close range E>Q combos

80 Splinters of Wrath: Scatter the Weak’s cone is increased (56 degree>84 degree) and also slows enemies by 75% for 1.25s (applied after initial CC)

Unleashed Power (R)

Grants Dark Sphere (Q) an additional 10/20/30 ability haste

Damage per Sphere: 90/140/190 (+20% AP) >>> 90/130/170 (+17% AP)

100 Splinters of Wrath: Executes champions below 15% health

In terms of changes, there is a lot to take in all at once. However, for a brief overview, there are a few things that League of Legends players will have to consider with the changes.

First, her passive is the key here as the Splinters of Wrath will provide a lot of power scaling to Syndra in League of Legends. Farming effectively will be crucial for her to gain the stacks.

These changes will focus towards maxing out her W first and also provide the E ability with a lot more early game viability. In fact, the developers have increased the cone angle for E in order to make it more reliable in the early levels.

Lastly, her ultimate now has an execute option similar to Pyke, where enemies below a certain health bar will die instantly as long as she collects a total of 100 Splinters of Wrath.



