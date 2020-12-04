Synchronous Condenser Market 2020 Explored in the Latest Research

The Insight Partners adds Synchronous Condenser Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Synchronous motors deployed for power factor alignment in the power lines are defined as synchronous condensers. The lagging power factors within the electrical circuits that have inductive loads are encountered with lowering efficiencies and require an equipment to control this loss. Synchronous condensers neutralize the lagging power factor in such circuits. Further, the hydrogen-cooled synchronous condensers are anticipated to garner largest market share in the synchronous condenser market through the forecast period.

Top Key Players:-ABB Ltd., BRUSH Group, Eaton Corporation PLC, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., General Electric, Hyundai Idela Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Voith GmBH, WEG Electric Corp.

The rising demands for renewable power generation and the need for power factor corrections are anticipated to be the major drivers for the synchronous condenser market. Higher costs of installations and equipment maintenance would pose a challenge to the growth of the synchronous condenser market. Increasing interests towards transforming the legacy synchronous generators into synchronous condensers would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the synchronous condenser market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Synchronous Condenser industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global synchronous condenser market is segmented on the basis of cooling type, reactive power rating, starting method, and application. Based on cooling type, the synchronous condenser market is segmented into hydrogen-cooled, air-cooled, and water-cooled. On the basis of reactive power rating, the synchronous condenser market is segmented into Up to 100 MVAr, 100-200 MVAr, and above 200 MVAr. Further, the synchronous condenser market is segmented on the basis of starting method into static frequency converter, pony motor, and others. The synchronous condenser market on the basis of the application is classified into electrical utilities and grid operators, metal and mining, marine, oil and gas, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Synchronous Condenser market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Synchronous Condenser market in these regions.

