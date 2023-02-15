Sykkuno shares his “crazy idea” for finding a Valentine’s Day date

Throughout a livestream on February 13, YouTube Gaming star Thomas “Sykkuno” acquired along with Ironmouse and Corpse Husband to play Darkish and Darker. Earlier than enjoying, the streamer hosted a quick Simply Chatting section throughout which he mentioned his plans for Valentine’s Day.

Sykkuno said that he had a “loopy thought” to discover a Valentine’s Day date. After initially calling it “horrible,” he claimed that some TikTok customers informed him that Riot Video games’ fast-paced shooter, Valorant, is a “courting app for avid gamers.” The Las Vegas native then defined his plans, saying he would attempt to discuss to random folks within the sport to see if he may join with somebody.

“It’ll go completely improper” – Sykkuno talks about his plans to discover a date on Valentine’s Day

On the 10-minute mark of his February 13 broadcast, Sykkuno interacted together with his viewers and revealed that he had a “loopy thought” for Valentine’s Day. He stated:

“Truly I’ve a loopy thought. Oh, man! I do not know if I ought to say it now. However I had a loopy thought for Valentine’s Day, which is in two days. And I do not know the way good of it. It is in all probability a horrible, horrible thought. However here is what I am considering, guys. Somebody’s going to steal the thought, I do know it.”

The previous Twitch streamer recalled folks on TikTok telling him that Valorant is a “courting app for avid gamers”:

“I believe what lots of people informed me, not less than from TikTok, from what I’ve seen, is Valorant is mainly a courting app for avid gamers. So we will go on Valorant and try to discuss to random folks and see if we will get random Valentine’s. Like, stay on Valentine’s Day.”

Timestamp: 00:10:15

The 31-year-old then sarcastically remarked that nothing on TikTok was “improper.” He then said that whereas his thought would fail, it had the potential to turn into amusing. He said:

“That is what I heard! I noticed it on TikTok. Nothing from TikTok is that improper. It’ll go completely improper and it is not going to work however I really feel prefer it’ll simply be humorous, proper? So, I do not know. Somebody’s going to steal the thought, I do know it, however I simply randomly considered it as a result of I used to be watching TikToks.”

The dialog concluded with him saying:

“So we’re simply going to possibly solo Valorant for a bit, see how dangerous it goes and possibly we’ll hopefully discover some pals to play with.”

Followers react to the streamer’s “loopy thought”

The YouTube feedback part featured a few fan reactions, with one viewer calling Sykkuno a “genius.” Here is a snippet of the fan reactions:

Followers within the YouTube feedback part reacting to the streamer’s plans for Valentine’s Day (Picture by way of very important FY/YouTube)

Sykkuno is a well-liked streamer who’s greatest identified for being a spread gamer. He switched platforms to YouTube Gaming final 12 months, and his channel has over 2.8 million subscribers.

