S*xual harassment controversy, OTK drama, and more

OTK co-owner and Twitch streamer Matthew “Mizkif” is among the many greatest names inside the streaming neighborhood and a core member of the Austin-based streamers. With all his reputation, Matthew was concerned in a large number of headline-worthy information and drama all through 2022.

From receiving flak for Starforge Programs to making a coaching camp and later nearly getting canceled resulting from his involvement in a s*xual harassment cover-up scheme – it is truthful to say that Matthew has had an eventful yr. With 2022 in its penultimate month, this text delves into varied occasions involving the 27-year-old.

Mizkif had an eventful 2022. This is what occurred:

Mizkif had a comparatively quiet first half of the yr. Amongst his notable involvements was the $100K Smite Event in June 2022, which was streamed on his official Twitch channel. For these questioning, the invitational match was gained by fellow OTK content material creator Tectone and his group. The VOD may be obtained by means of his YouTube channel.

The identical month, Mizkif additionally introduced that he can have his personal pores and skin in Smite. The Twitch streamer is featured as a pores and skin for the in-game character Thanatos and consists of an egg-shaped head with the OTK emblem on it.

In late-July 2022, Matthew assisted Norwegian streamer-cum-bodybuilder Knut to arrange a 30-day coaching camp often called Camp Knut in Austin, which integrated a number of streamers and content material creators, together with himself. Apart from the 27-year-old, different creators similar to Nick “Nmplol,” Eric “Erobb221,” Tectone, and Vincent “Cyr” had been all a part of the problem.

Though your entire regime was initially orchestrated by Knut and fellow trainers, fashionable actor-cum-strongman Hafþór Björnsson a.ok.a Thor additionally joined the group to coach with them. The competitors was gained by OTK member Lacari. Nonetheless, Mizkif bagged an award as properly, receiving the bodybuilder award for his contribution to the camp in addition to for enhancing his personal physique.

On August 9, OTK members and streamer Charlie “MoistCr1TiKaL” partnered as much as announce their PC constructing firm often called Starforge Programs. The enterprise acquired quite a lot of criticism early on resulting from its exorbitant pricing. Following a slew of complaints, Mizkif, together with board members of the corporate, determined to change the worth vary of their merchandise.

S*xual assault cover-up drama

In September of this yr, Mizkif was concerned in a web-based spat with fellow streamer Tyler “Trainwreckstv.” In the course of the course of their argument, the latter recommended that Matthew had allegedly been concerned in s*xual assault cover-ups.

To shed additional mild on the story, AdrianahLee, additionally a streamer, got here ahead to relate her account. She revealed disturbing particulars of how Mizkif, alongside along with his then-girlfriend Maya Higa, tried to subdue her from talking towards the perpetrator, CrazySlick, who occurred to be an in depth affiliate of Matthew.

Following the revelations, Matthew shared an apology to the victims and his followers. He was later quickly relieved of his organizational duties with OTK and Starforge Programs. Moreover, he introduced that he could be taking an indefinite break from streaming.

He returned to streaming on October 10. Upon returning, he stated:

“It has been the shit*iest three weeks of my life, simply. Simply the shit*iest three weeks of my life.”

With issues returning to some type of normalcy for the streamer, it stays to be seen what lies forward for Matthew the next yr.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



