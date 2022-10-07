Sword of the Wizard King set to premiere March 2023?

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King screenshot. Pic credit score: Netflix

On October 6, 2022, the official web site for the anime adaptation of Yuuki Tabata’s Black Clover journey, fantasy manga introduced the upcoming movie is titled Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (Black Clover: Mahou Mikado no Ken), and can debut worldwide on Netflix, and open in theaters in Japan on March 31, 2023.

A brand new trailer with English subtitles has additionally been launched and might be watched on Netflix’s official YouTube channel right here:

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

The trailer teases that the plot of the upcoming film will likely be an unique story centering on the Wizard King Conrad Leto. Within the trailer, we additionally get our first have a look at the Wizard King Conrad Leto, who states, “That is the day I’ll change this kingdom!”

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King trailer screenshot and fan artwork of Asta's sword.

We additionally get to see Conrad’s sword, which appears lots like Asta’s however seems to be coated in ice or diamond. If Conrad’s sword is like Asta’s does that imply it’s possessed by a satan or has anti-magic or magic-absorbing talents?

One other risk is that Conrad’s sword is the truth is Asta’s sword, however from the previous and in its earlier look and situation earlier than it was broken. Asta’s sword has been referred to as “an previous, rusty sword” earlier than. Subsequently, Sword of the Wizard King may probably even be titled Asta’s Sword: An Origin Story.

In one other scene we see Conrad summon a number of gold keys, which start to hover in mid-air. Conrad seems to be about to “unlock” one thing, however what? A portal to the satan dimension, maybe? Does Conrad plan to flood the Clover Kingdom with devils? However, why? For revenge? On who? No matter Conrad’s intentions really are they don’t seem like benevolent, which suggests Asta and the others will more than likely be pressured to cease his schemes.

Who’s Conrad Leto?

Conrad Leto (also referred to as Konrad Leto) is the 27th Wizard King of the Clover Kingdom’s magic kingdom. He was the strongest Magic Knight of the Clover Kingdom throughout his time, and allegedly possessed an immense quantity of magical energy.

Yuuki Tabata drew the character design for Conrad, which was additionally unveiled, and might be seen right here:

Image of voice actor Toshihiko Seki and character design for Conrad Leto.

The Wizard King Conrad Leto will likely be performed by voice actor Toshihiko Seki.

Conrad is a tall man with unruly black hair with a wild lock of inexperienced hair. He’s depicted as carrying a high-collared, lined shirt beneath a darkish grey kimono-style jacket that’s lined with display screen scrollwork. He holds the jacket closed with a purple sash belt. Wrapped round his chest and waist are 5 gold strands of keys (what do these keys unlock?). Conrad additionally sports activities a pair of darkish grey pants and glossy black boots which are trimmed with purple and have 4 gold, diamond-shaped ornaments on the shins. To finish his regal look he wears an extended, darkish grey cape trimmed with white fur and a fluffy fur scarf with purple tassels.

The diamond-shaped ornaments are value being attentive to since they might trace at Conrad’s connection to the Diamond Kingdom.

Conrad additionally bears a resemblance to Yuno, which can imply they’re associated in a roundabout way.

The official Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King poster.

Who’re the manufacturing group members?

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King manufacturing group members embrace:

Director – Ayataka Tanemura

Animation – Studio Pierrot

Scriptwriters – Johnny Otoda, Ai Orrii

Music composer – Minako Seki

Chief Supervisor and Authentic Character Designer – Yuuki Tabata

Character Designer – Itsuko Takeda

What’s the plot of Black Clover?

Black Clover is a fantasy Japanese manga sequence written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata. In February 2015, Yuuki Tabata launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Bounce. The manga’s English print and digital variations have been licensed by Viz Media. The story’s hero is a younger boy named Asta, who was born with none magic energy, which is an oddity on the planet he lives in the place everybody possesses not less than some magical energy. Regardless of his limitations, Asta goals of at some point changing into the Wizard King.

In 2017, the primary OVA adaptation produced by Xebec Zwei was launched. From October 2017 to March 2021 an anime TV sequence adaptation produced by Pierrot aired in Japan on TV Tokyo. Crunchyroll streamed the sequence in Japanese with English subtitles and the present’s English dub was streamed by Funimation.

The brand new Black Clover movie is ready to premiere on March 31, 2022! It was revealed within the Blu-ray launch of the Black Clover TV sequence that Ayataka Tanemura would direct the movie. Crunchyroll and Funimation have licensed the anime sequence.

Asta was a younger orphan mysteriously left to be raised in an orphanage alongside a fellow orphan, Yuno. Whereas his pal Yuno is ready to make the most of mana within the type of magical energy, Asta can’t and decides to concentrate on growing his bodily power with muscle coaching. Yuno is a prodigy gifted with immense magical energy and the expertise to manage wind magic.

Each Asta and Yuno have the identical purpose – to grow to be the Wizard King (who has energy solely second to the king of Clover Kingdom) and type a rivalry that pushes them each to enhance their respective abilities. Throughout a particular ceremony, Yuno obtains a legendary four-leaf grimoire (magic guide) that’s recognized for under showing to essentially the most highly effective mages.

Regardless of Asta’s lack of magic a grimoire additionally seems to him. Nevertheless, Asta’s grimoire is a black five-leaf guide that accommodates elf swords and a Satan that makes use of uncommon anti-magic. After the ceremony, Asta and Yuno every be part of a Magic Knight squad that can support them on their path to changing into the Wizard King.

Asta is chosen to affix the Black Bulls underneath their chief Yami Sukehiro and alongside Asta’s love curiosity, Noelle Silva. The Black Bulls are regarded down upon by the opposite squads and crammed with highly effective but eccentric and infrequently misunderstood people. Yuno will get to affix the squad that’s the strongest and fashionable referred to as the Golden Daybreak. Golden Daybreak is crammed with proficient and brave people.

Asta and Yuno embark on varied adventures whereas having to go up towards an extremist group referred to as the Eye of the Midnight Solar, whose management is manipulated by a Satan in avenging an injustice dedicated towards the Elves by the Clover Kingdom on the time of its founding.

