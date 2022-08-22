Kirito seems on the boss in Sword Artwork On-line -Progressive -Scherzo of Deep Evening-. Pic credit score: A-1 Footage

The Sword Artwork On-line -Progressive -Scherzo of Deep Evening launch date has been delayed attributable to delay in manufacturing as a result of nationwide unfold of the brand new coronavirus an infection in Japan. The film was initially scheduled to be launched on September 10, 2022.

The manufacturing workers has apologized for any inconvenience and introduced that the brand new launch date would quickly be up to date on the official web site.

The film was first introduced again in November 2021 on the Sword Artwork On-line -Progressive – Hoshi Naki Yoru no Aria (Sword Artwork On-line -Progressive – Aria of a Starless Evening) official web site.

A particular advance completion screening occasion, which was scheduled to happen on August 24, 2022, at Shinjuku Wald 9 theatre in Tokyo, has been canceled as a result of postponement of the film launch.

The ticket worth of the occasion was 2,500 yen, and it has been introduced that the worth could be refunded. You possibly can take a look at this hyperlink to study extra concerning the refund.

The unique soundtrack of the film, which was scheduled to be launched on September 9, 2022, has additionally been postponed. The brand new launch date will probably be up to date on the official web site at a later date.

Forged and workers of Sword Artwork On-line -Progressive -Scherzo of Deep Evening

The principle forged of the film contains:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kirito

Haruka Tomatsu as Asuna

Shiori Izawa as Argo

Inori Minase as Mito

Yusuke Kobayashi as Morte

The principle workers is coming back from Aria of a Starless Evening. Ayako Kounou is directing the film at A-1 Footage. Kento Toya is designing the characters. He’s additionally the Chief Animation Director. Yuki Kajiura is composing the music.

Extra concerning the collection

Sword Artwork On-line -Progressive -Scherzo of Deep Evening- is the second movie within the Sword Artwork On-line Progressive mild novel collection. Sword Artwork On-line the Film -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Evening, which is the primary anime movie within the collection, premiered in Japan in October 2021. It additionally premiered worldwide in additional than 40 international locations.

The anime collection is predicated on the Sword Artwork On-line: Progressive mild novel collection written by Reki Kawahara and illustrated by abec. The story serves as an expanded retelling of Sword Artwork On-line’s Aincrad storyline. And the brand new film is adapting the fourth quantity of the collection, which implies we’ll be leaping to the fifth ground of the fort.

For extra data on the collection, you’ll be able to go to the official Sword Artwork On-line -Progressive -Scherzo of Deep Evening anime web site.