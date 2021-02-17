Switzerland Self-Storage Market 2021 Demand, Growth and Business Outlook – Zebrabox Switzerland, Casaforte, Secur’ Storage, Homebox Switzerland

Global “Switzerland Self-Storage Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Switzerland Self-Storage market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Switzerland Self-Storage industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The Switzerland self-storage market is expected to grow at 3.7% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 – 2026

Top Leading Companies of Global Switzerland Self-Storage Market are: Zebrabox Switzerland, Casaforte (SMC Self-Storage Management), Secur’ Storage, Homebox Switzerland, MyPlace, W. Wiedmer ag and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

In March 2020, Stutz Medien AG has chosen W. Wiedmer ag for its office shifting purpose and storage solutions. Stutz Medien AG has planned to leave its previous office location on the Tuwag site and to move into the new building in the Zurich Park Side commercial building. The company has completed the project with the help of Wiedmers storage and transport solutions.

– In April 2020, Casaforte, the self-storage company which has a significant presence in Switzerland and has developed the Hotel of Things facility in a European country. Casafortes Hotel of Things is under video surveillance and integrated with alarm systems. The customers can access the self-storage rooms in full privacy by using a personal code.

Key Market Trends

Increased Urbanization, Coupled with Smaller Living Spaces is Expected to Drive the Self-Storage Demand in the Coming Years

– According to Worldbank data, Switzerland has an average urban population of 74% in 2019. Urbanization and urban sprawl are key land-use processes in most of the worlds potential economies, including Switzerland, where urban and settlement areas increased by more than 20% between 1984 and 2019 (SFSO, Swiss Federal Statistical Office). Growing urban populations mean smaller and increasingly expensive living spaces in cities and the creation of more renters who move around more frequently.

– The development of smart cities is central to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Under SDG 11, the United Nations calls explicitly for additional urban investments through 2030 to make cities more inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. These investments are expected to impact market growth over the forecast period positively.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Switzerland Self-Storage Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principles of locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Switzerland Self-Storage industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

