Switch Wired Scalable Infrastructure Market, Development, Trend, Segmentation, Share, Size and Future Demand With Profiling Eminent Players

The 2017 study has 214 pages, 104 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the artificial intelligence software, IOT Internet of things, drones, self-driving cars, and all manner of automated process increases use of the digital economy. Scalable Data Centers depend on infrastructure scalability excellence, which is achieved with a two-layer architecture utilizing adapters and processors described in this study.

Data center solutions are moving in the direction of being open standards-based, software-driven, and able to work seamlessly with DevOps to achieve cross-domain automation. The aim of IT is to meet agility and efficiency goals. Scalable data center wired switch represent one component of the move to a digital economy.

Speed is the new currency of business. Digital disruption is illustrated by Google, Facebook, and Amazon. Among many other well-known digital disruptors Salesforce stands out. These companies have IT that is characterized by the ability to respond to opportunities quickly. It is no longer possible to beat the competition by having a better product, lower prices, and the best people. That still matters, but is not enough.

To win, companies need an agile IT architecture, less expensive by a factor of 50 than existing IT, and that helps companies respond to the next big wave of opportunity and ride it faster than the competition. While corporate management is consumed in managing people by setting rules and creating workgroups that are effective, and things that are put in place to let people do their work, IT is consumed with increasing the levels of automation, making more parts of the organization automated. It is significant that no IT manager has ever become CEO or CFO of a major corporation, illustrating that the corporate management and IT functions are different.

IT organizations have become more complex, managing more endpoints that bring more data into the same IT center. The IT departments work to achieve end-to-end connectivity and services with a mandate to move to cloud computing.

In this context, servers, storage, cannot always be moved into a hyper-converged cloud infrastructure. Broadcom intelligent interconnect solutions are a key part of supporting Scalable Infrastructure inside any IT organization, supporting both cloud and existing infrastructure that is in place and functioning.

Broadcom is a leading vendor of switch semiconductor solutions focused on high-performance interconnect. It has successfully launched several generations of InfiniBand and Ethernet data center products. Strong competencies are provided for integrating mixed-signal processing and integrating complex ICs. Software development capability is a key strength because all complex integration is managed with software.

Software allows offering more complete solutions. A significant portfolio of intellectual property, IP, permits Mellanox to offer industry leading integration of signals at the chip level. This is a major shift in the way IT is conducted with integration of systems previously happening at the API level. Broadcom has significant IP and a large number of patents.

According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the team that wrote the study, “Market growth is a result of the ability of the switches to work inside a fiber infrastructure data center. Broadcom dominates its market segment. Switches are used to manage data transport inside the data center to move data much faster in the network inside the data center, to create any node to any node data transmission within the data center, and to process the mountains of data being generated by digital economy up to 1,000 times more efficiently than is now the case with traditional systems.”

Scalable Data Center Market Forecasts

Scalable wired infrastructure switch market forecast indicates that markets at $5 billion in 2017 are expected to reach $26.3 billion dollars worldwide by 2023. These represent a very specialized type of analytics systems able to address a wide range of issues that can be newly managed with digitization. Steady growth is anticipated because the adapter units are offering breakthrough node to node integration capabilities that further automates a data center. Steady growth is anticipated because the adapter units are the best device for implementing efficient operations at low cost.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Broadcom

Quantum

Market Participants

Alphabet / Google

Arris / Broadcom

Brocade

Cisco

Facebook

Mellanox

Intel

IBM

Cavium

Key Topics

Switch Wired Infrastructure

Scalable Infrastructure

Scalable Data Center

Replacing All Existing Enterprise Data Centers

Scalable Data Center Wired Switches

Hyperscale Data Center

Scale

Automation

Cloud Computing

Cloud 2.0

Automatic Rules

Push-Button Actions

Cloud Application Integration

Container Control System

Open Source Container

Table of Contents

Abstract: High-Performance Switches Implement Software Defined Data Center1

Scalable Data Center Wired Switches: Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2017 to 2023 1

Scalable Data Center Wired Switch: Executive Summary 17

Scalable Data Center Wired Switch Market Driving Forces 17

Scalable IT Infrastructure Data Center Switch Market Driving Forces 20

Suppliers of Intelligent, Highly Scalable Interconnect Solutions 21

Data Growth Continues to Drive Infrastructure Scalability 22

Scalable Infrastructure Data Center Switch Shares: 25

Scalable Wired Infrastructure Switch Market Forecasts: 26

1. Scalable Data Center Wired Switches: Market Description and Market Dynamics: 28

1.1 Critical Challenge of Handling Exponentially Expanding Volumes of Transactions And Data 28

1.1.1 IT is Everything for the Business 29

1.2 End-To-End High-Performance Interconnect Products and Solutions for Artificial Intelligence 33

1.2.1 Scalable Infrastructure Data Center Components 33

1.2.2 Server Computing and Traditional Storage Systems Being Replaced 34

1.2.3 High-Performance Interconnect Solutions Value 35

1.2.4 High-Performance Interconnect Solutions Replace Existing Server Architectures 36

1.3 Challenges Addressed by High-Performance Interconnect Switch 40

1.3.1 High-Performance Interconnect Switch Manage Increasing Complexity 41

1.3.2 Advantages of InfiniBand 41

1.3.3 Scalable Computing Uses a Network to Enhance Processing Performance 45

1.4 Superstar Companies That Are Able to Leverage IT to Achieve Growth 45

1.4.1 Using Digital Technology To Create Market Disruption 46

2 Scalable Data Center Wired Switch: Market Shares and Market Forecasts 48

2.1 Scalable Data Center Wired Switch Market Driving Forces 48

2.1.1 Scalable IT Infrastructure Data Center Switch Market Driving Forces 51

2.1.2 Suppliers of Intelligent, Highly Scalable Interconnect Solutions 52

2.1.3 Data Growth Continues to Drive Infrastructure Scalability 53

2.2 Scalable Infrastructure Data Center Switch Shares: 55

2.2.1 Broadcom 61

2.2.2 IBM’s OpenPOWER Initiative 62

2.3 Scalable Wired Infrastructure Switch Market Forecasts: 63

2.3.1 Facebook Fabric Next-Generation Data Center Network Design: Pod Unit of Network 70

2.3.2 Mega Data Center Server Pods 72

2.3.3 Exchange Of Data Between Servers Represents A Complex Automation Of Process 73

2.3.4 Network Disaggregation 74

2.3.5 Scalable Infrastructure Data Management Component Application Segments 77

2.3.6 Super Computing 81

2.4 Scalable Infrastructure Data Center Data Growth 84

2.5 Scalable Infrastructure Data Center Components Challenges 85

2.6 Scalable Infrastructure Data Center Component Prices: 88

2.7 Scalable Infrastructure Data Center Components Regional Segments: 92

3. Scalable Data Center Infrastructure Switch Products: 94

3.1 Broadcom 94

3.2 Quanta 95

3.3 Mellanox Delivers ConnectX-4 LX for the IBM z14 97

3.3.1 Mellanox IBM z14 Supporting Resources: 99

3.3.2 Mellanox Leading Supplier of InfiniBand ICs 100

3.3.3 Mellanox Leading Supplier of Scalable Infrastructure Ethernet Adapters 100

3.3.4 Mellanox Strategy 101

3.3.5 Mellanox NPS Next Generation Network Switch Unit (NPU) 103

3.4 Intel Omni-Path Architecture (Intel® OPA) 104

3.4.1 Intel / Mobileye 106

3.5 IBM 107

3.6 Facebook Aggregation Switches Are Lashed Together Through a Set Of Non-Blocking Spine Switches 108

3.6.1 Google Network Called Jupiter 109

3.7 Microsoft Cloud Data Center Multi-Tenant Containers 110

3.7.1 Microsoft Azure Running Docker Containers 112

Continue…

