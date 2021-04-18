Swine Feed Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global swine feed market size was valued at $100.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $121.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Swine feed also known as pig feed or hog feed is manufactured from a combination of nutrients, either from plant or animal sources, which include corn, soy meal, barley, sorghum, wheat, minerals, vitamins, other micronutrients, and antibiotics. Swine feed provides proper nutrients for the healthy growth of pig.

Increasing consumption of pork meat across the globe is fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, product innovation done by the manufactures to provide better quality swine feed has also contributed in driving the swine feed market growth in terms of value sales. However, rise in adoption of veganism globally is expected to hamper the growth of the swine feed market Nevertheless, rise in demand for organic feed is likely to offer immense opportunities for the market growth, in terms of value sales, during the forecast period.

The global swine feed market is segmented into product type, form, nature, and region. By product type, the market is classified into starter, grower and finisher. By form, it is divided into pellets, mash and crumbs. By nature, it is segmented into conventional and organic Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global swine feed market focus on prominent strategies to overcome competition and maintain as well as improve their share worldwide.

Some of the major players in the global swine feed industry analyzed in this report include Purina Mills LLC, Archer Daniel Midland Company, Cargill Inc., BASF SE, Lallemand Inc., Kent Corporation, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Keystone Mills, Kreamer Feed Inc., and Alltech.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

– This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global swine feed market from 2021 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– The key countries in four major regions are mapped based on their market share.

– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

– The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, and growth strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product type

o Starter

o Grower

o Finisher

– By Form

o Pellets

o Mash

o Crumbs

– By Nature

o Conventional

o Organic

– By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia & New Zealand

Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

