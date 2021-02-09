Swine Feed Market Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, COVID-19 Analysis and Technology Advancements by Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DSM, Lallemand Inc., BASF SE

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DSM, Lallemand Inc., BASF SE, NOVUS INTERNATIONAL., Kent foods, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated., Associated British Foods plc., Alltech., Charoen Pokphand Group, Land O’Lakes, Inc., ForFarmers, Kyodo Shiryo Co Ltd, “Sodrugestvo” Group of Companies, Dekalb Feeds, Ballance Agri-Nutrients Ltd., J. D. HEISKELL & CO., Nutreco NV among others

An introduction of Swine Feed Market 2020

Global swine feed market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.42% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the demand for organic pig meat from consumers in the developed nations is the major growth factor for the growth of this market.

These are the nutrition provided to the animals by enhancing feed and food quality. These are prepared from a combination of nutrients either from the plant or animal sources. These consist of soy meal, corn, barley, wheat, sorghum, minerals among others. Swine feed additives helps in augmenting the productivity of pork meat production.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product (Starter Feed, Grower Feed, Sow Feed, Pig Grower Feed and Others),

Additive (Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Feed Enzymes, Feed Acidifiers and Others)

Ingredients (Cereal, Oilseed meal, Oil, Molasses, and Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Growing global demand for pork has led to a significant boost in swine feed production worldwide; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising awareness regarding the nutrition of pork among consumers is compelling pig farmers to use high-quality swine feed in order to provide proper nutrition to pigs; this factor will also uplift the market growth

Increasing livestock production is another factor boosting this market growth

Swine feed is rich in fiber content, vitamins and minerals which will drive the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Increasingly strict government regulations that govern industry is the major factor restricting this market growth

Threat of substitute products will also hinder the market growth

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In July 2019, De Heus launched specialized feed for swine in India. This swine feed amplifies the weight, improves its resistance and optimizes its overweight and nutrition. The swine will The continuous consumption of De Heus feed for 150 days will make your swine’s healthier. Pigs have widespread nutritional needs, including water, carbohydrates, fats, proteins, vitamins and minerals. De Heus offers these supplements in their feed so that the swine are healthy generating more wealth for the producer

In October 2018, Canadian Bio-Systems Inc (CBS Inc), has launched an integrative range of innovative portfolio of bio-based feed technology solutions beneficial for the swine, poultry, aquaculture and ruminant production. The feed science platforms includes five areas of feed technology such as functional fatty acids, multi-carbohydrase technology, grain management, probiotics along with enhanced yeast technology. This will help the company to enhance the feed product portfolio

