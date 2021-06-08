Swimming Pool Construction Market Demand, Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2020–2027 | Key Segments, Benefits & Opportunity The swimming pool construction market was hampered during lockdown owing to complete shutdown or restrictions on construction activities. In addition, gyms and health clubs were closed to avoid spread of the COVID-19 which led to halt of swimming pool construction.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Swimming Pool Construction Market by Material, Construction Type, End User, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” The swimming pool construction market size was valued at $ 6.8 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the North America region dominated the swimming pool construction market, followed by the LAMEA region.

The swimming pool construction market includes revenue generated by construction of new swimming pools and renovation of old swimming pools in residential and non-residential infrastructure. These swimming pools are generally built with materials such as concrete, fiberglass, and vinyl liner. The pools are designed upon the requirement of the user, whether it should be in-ground or above-ground.

Attributed to the rise in awareness regarding health, there has been increase in number of gyms that are equipped with swimming pools. This has given rise in construction of swimming pools in the last few years. In addition, rise in tourism has led to construction of swimming pools in hotels and rented bungalows.

Further, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a halt in construction and manufacturing activities across the globe. Halt in logistics services has led to interruption of supply chain, which, in turn, hinders the swimming pool construction market growth.

Key Market Segments

The swimming pool construction market is segmented into material, construction type, end-user, and region.

On the basis of material, the market is divided into concrete, fiberglass, vinyl liner, and steel frame.

By construction type, it is segregated into above-ground and in-ground.

Depending on the end-user, it is classified into residential and non-residential.

By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Players

The major players profiled in the swimming pool construction market include Aloha Pools Ltd., Aquamarine Pools, Concord Pools and Spas, Leisure Pools, Millennium Pools Pvt. Ltd., Myrtha Pools, Natare Corporation, Platinum Pools, Presidential Pools, Spas & Patio, and Southern Poolscapes.

