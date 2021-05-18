Swimming Gear Market Likely To Touch New Heights By End Of Forecast Period 2028 Swimming Gear Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2018 to 2028

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Swimming Gear Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Swimming Gear Market in forecast period 2018-2028. The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services.Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Swimming Gear Market, both at global and regional levels.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Swimming Gear Market. Key stakeholders in the Swimming Gear Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities. Many in recent months have overhauled their strategies to remain agile in the backdrop of worldwide disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Environmentally-Friendly’ Swimming Gear Goes Mainstream

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the textile industry is one of the leading contributors to CO2 emissions in the USA. Increasing awareness about the environmental impact of manufacturing processes, combined with strong government regulation, is promoting the use of eco-friendly fibers to produce most performance apparels, which includes swimsuits as well.

Sensing the end-use demand and in a bid to ensure compliance with regulations, majority of the swimwear brands are investing in renewable fibers and recycled textiles to manufacture eco-friendly swimsuits. Notable examples include,

SwimAware – a start-up swimsuit company – is making efforts to establish a brand that produces environmentally friendly swimwear that is made of ocean wastes and 100% recycled plastic.

Zoggs – a leading market player in the swimming gear market – recently announced the launch of its new Ecolast range that includes eco-friendly swimwear. The company uses Econyl yarn, which is made out of industrial waste, and abandoned fishing nets, to manufacture jammers and swimsuits. Zoggs also announced that 40% of its swimsuits and jammers will be from the Ecolast range and it will also reduce the use of plastic in goggle packaging by over 57% by the end of 2019.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

