“Sweet Tooth” returns for a second season on Netflix

It’s official: “Sweet Tooth” is coming back for a second season on Netflix

In honor of the main character, advertising was made through huge chocolate bars.

Netflix recently revealed – through chocolates – that “Sweet Tooth,” a new hit on the streaming platform, will return for a second season.

The company went to great lengths to announce the renewal of “Sweet Tooth” by sending giant chocolates to various American personalities. However, the parcels could not be opened until July 29th. The fans waited and when the appointment finally arrived, they realized that the wait was really worth it. “You will be among the first to hear this sweet news. “Sweet Tooth” has been extended by a second season, “says the envelope that came with the packaging of the pralines.

It’s confirmed @SweetTooth will be back for Season 2 !!! # SweetToothSeason2

I know the next season will be just as “cute” as the first. Who is going to help me eat that giant candy bar now? pic.twitter.com/DP64Jj7yic

– Taylor Jacobs (@TaylorJacobs) July 29, 2021

In case you’re not familiar, the series takes place in a post-apocalyptic world after the Great Breakdown, an event triggered by a deadly virus that also gave birth to hybrids – babies that are partly human and partly animal. Gus (Christian Convery), the protagonist of the series, is exactly a hybrid, in this case a mixture of human and deer.

The appearance of these new beings creates an irrational fear in society as they believed that hybrids were the cause of this pandemic rather than a negative reaction to the disease. The young Gus and his father remained a refugee in the forest, far from everyone. However, his father eventually dies and Gus goes on an adventure with the ex-hunter Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) in search of his mother, faces various dangers and finds himself in unique situations. They make new friends along the way.

The story and characters of the project are based on a DC Comics comic by Jeff Lemire and proved to be a huge hit on the platform, including in Portugal, where it stayed in the top 10 most watched series for a few weeks. With that success and the end of the first season, which left many questions unanswered, it was expected to be extended.

Primarily responsible for the first season were Jim Mickle, who was responsible for the filming of the comic, and Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey, who took on the roles of executive producers.

In addition to Christian and Nonso, the cast of “Sweet Tooth” includes Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani, James Brolin, Naledi Murray, Sarah Peirse and Will Forte.

Figures released by Netflix show that in the first four weeks since the series was released, 60 million accounts have watched at least two minutes of “Sweet Tooth”.