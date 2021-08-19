“Sweet Girl”: Jason Momoa stars in the new Netflix revenge movie

It debuts on the streaming platform this Friday, August 20, and affects a pharmaceutical giant that has taken a drug off the market.

In recent years, Jason Momoa has been involved in epic fantasy projects – such as “War of Thrones” or “Aquaman”. Now the actor will star in an action film with a more earthly story. The result is “Sweet Girl” and premieres on Netflix this Friday, August 20th.

It’s a vengeful drama. Momoa plays Ray Cooper, a family man who seeks justice against a giant pharmaceutical company – the one responsible for taking a drug off the market that could save his wife and save her from death from cancer.

His search for the truth puts him (and his daughter Rachel) in enormous danger. “Sweet Girl” was directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza and the cast includes Isabela Merced, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Amy Brenneman and Justin Bartha, among others.

