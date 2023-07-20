Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Is Set on Fire

A whole bunch of protesters stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad early Thursday and set hearth to it, Reuters reported, citing a witness and different sources, as current episodes of Quran burning within the European nation have angered many within the Muslim world and drawn condemnation from the Swedish authorities.

Footage shared on social media confirmed a constructing recognized because the embassy in flames and folks with items of the building in their hands. The pictures couldn’t be instantly verified.

Reuters cited a supply as saying that no embassy employees had been harmed. The information company stated embassy officers had not instantly responded to requests for remark.

In June, after a person tore up and burned the Quran outdoors the central mosque in Stockholm on the primary day of the Muslim vacation of Eid al-Adha, a whole bunch of individuals in Iraq protested outdoors the Baghdad embassy on the urging of Muqtada al-Sadr, a populist cleric.