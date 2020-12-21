Sweden Wind Power Market Report-Industry Size, Share, Analysis, Opportunities | Vattenfall AB; Statkraft SCA Vind AB; Platina Partners LLP

ReportsnReports added Sweden Wind Power Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Sweden Wind Power Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Sweden Wind Power Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Vattenfall AB; Statkraft SCA Vind AB; Platina Partners LLP; E.ON Sverige AB; Arise AB; Allianz Capital Partners GmbH

Sweden Wind Power Market Report analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in Sweden. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Sweden wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses Sweden renewable power market and Sweden wind power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on Sweden renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends(2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of Sweden wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind projects.

– Deal analysis of Sweden wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources

– Drivers and Restraints affecting wind power market in the country

– Major Contracts and Collborations realted to wind power sector in Sweden

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by around 1.7% in 2018

2.2 Large Hydro and Pumped Storage Dominates Sweden Power Mix

2.3 Renewable Power Capacity in Sweden to Reach Over 31 GW by 2030

2.4 Wind power contributes to around half of the Sweden renewable installed capacity

3 Introduction

3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

3.3 Wind Power Market, Technology Definition and Classification

3.4 Wind Power Market, Technology Overview

3.5 Wind Power Market, Turbine Components

3.6 Report Guidance

4 Renewable Power Market, Sweden, 2010-2030

4.1 Renewable Power Market, Sweden, Overview

4.2 Renewable Power Market, Sweden, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.2.1 Renewable Power Market, Sweden, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

4.2.2 Renewable Power Market, Sweden, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

4.2.3 Renewable Power Market, Sweden, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

4.2.4 Renewable Power Market, Sweden, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

4.3 Renewable Power Market, Sweden, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.3.1 Renewable Power Market, Sweden, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

4.3.2 Renewable Power Market, Sweden, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

5 Wind Power Market, Sweden

5.1 Wind Power Market, Sweden, Overview

5.2 Wind Power Market, Sweden, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

5.2.1 Wind Power Market, Sweden, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Onshore and Offshore Wind, 2010-2030

5.3 Wind Power Market, Sweden, Power Generation, 2010 – 2030

5.4 Wind Power Market, Sweden, Market Size, 2010-2025

5.5 Wind Power Market, Sweden, Project Based Analysis, 2018

5.5.1 Wind Power Market, Sweden, Major Active Plants, 2018

5.5.2 Wind Power Market, Sweden, Upcoming Projects, 2018

5.5.3 Wind Power Market, Sweden, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

5.6 Wind Power Market, Sweden, Deal Analysis, 2018

5.6.1 Wind Power Market, Sweden, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2006-2018

5.6.2 Wind Power Market, Sweden, Split by Deal Type, 2018

6 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Sweden

6.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

6.2 National Renewable Energy Action Plan

6.3 Green Certificate Scheme

6.3.1 Quota Obligation

6.4 Subsidy for Photovoltaic Installations

6.5 2018 solar rebate scheme

6.6 Cancellation of Solar Tax for commercial PV

6.7 Removal of the building permit for solar systems

6.8 Tax Regulation Mechanism I

6.9 Tax Regulation Mechanism II

6.10 Tax Regulation Mechanism III

6.11 Energy Efficiency

6.12 Municipal energy and Climate advisory service

6.13 New support to municipalities for more wind power

6.14 Vehicle fleet independent of fossil fuel by 2030

6.15 Energy, and CO2 tax

6.16 Carbon Tax 2018

7 Wind Power Market, Sweden, Company Profiles

7.1 Company Snapshot: Vattenfall AB

7.1.1 Vattenfall AB – Company Overview

7.1.2 Vattenfall AB – Business Description

7.1.3 Vattenfall AB – SWOT Analysis

7.1.4 Vattenfall AB – Major Products and Services

7.1.5 Vattenfall AB – Head Office

7.2 Company Snapshot: Statkraft SCA Vind AB

7.2.1 Statkraft SCA Vind AB – Company Overview

7.2.2 Statkraft SCA Vind AB – Major Products and Services

7.2.3 Statkraft SCA Vind AB – Head Office

7.3 Company Snapshot: Platina Partners LLP

7.3.1 Platina Partners LLP – Company Overview

7.3.2 Platina Partners LLP – Major Products and Services

7.3.3 Platina Partners LLP – Head Office

7.4 Company Snapshot: E.ON Sverige AB

7.4.1 E.ON Sverige AB – Company Overview

7.4.2 E.ON Sverige AB – Major Products and Services

7.4.3 E.ON Sverige AB – Head Office

7.5 Company Snapshot: Arise AB

7.5.1 Arise AB – Company Overview

7.5.2 Arise AB – Business Description

7.5.3 Arise AB – SWOT Analysis

7.5.4 Arise AB – Major Products and Services

7.5.5 Arise AB – Head Office

7.6 Company Snapshot: Allianz Capital Partners GmbH

7.6.1 Allianz Capital Partners GmbH – Company Overview

7.6.2 Allianz Capital Partners GmbH – Major Products and Services

7.6.3 Allianz Capital Partners GmbH – Head Office

8 Appendix

8.1 Abbreviations

8.2 Market Definitions

8.3 Methodology

8.4 Coverage

8.4.1 Secondary Research

8.4.2 Primary Research

8.4.3 Modeling and Forecasting

