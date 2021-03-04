Sweden: three people in danger of death after attack | Free press

A small town in Sweden has become the scene of an act of violence. Several people are attacked with some kind of stabbing weapon, three are in danger of death. The motive is completely unclear.

Stockholm (dpa) – Three people were seriously injured in the alleged terrorist attack in Vetlanda, Sweden. Swedish news agency TT reported Thursday, citing affected hospitals in the Jonköping region.

Two people were seriously injured. The police in Jonköping focused on the hearing of witnesses on Thursday. In the afternoon (3 p.m.) she wanted to give more details at a press conference.

A young man attacked countless people with an unspecified stabbing weapon on Wednesday in the center of Vetlanda. According to police, a total of seven people were injured. Earlier there was a speech by eight people. The alleged perpetrator was shot during his arrest and is also in hospital. He would have been known to the police for minor offenses.

The motive for the act was initially unclear. Details in the investigation would give cause to investigate a possible terrorist motive, said in a statement from police on Wednesday evening.

