Sweden Advanced Facilities Analysis Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report To 2030

The study is useful for companies seeking to understand the Swedish market and to understand how to locate a regional headquarters in Sweden. It outlines those industrial areas in which Sweden has centers of excellence.

Sweden’s construction and infrastructure sector is booming. EUR 150 billion is being spent on offices and housing. These projects are fully funded. The plan is to build 700,000 new homes and offices. The largest investment programme in Swedish history creates opportunities for contractors in Sweden, in Europe, and beyond. Between now and 2030, the country will spend EUR 64 billion on railways, roads and other major projects.

Sweden is a center of excellence for automotive with Volvo, for telecom with Ericsson, and for bio-pharmaceuticals with 100’s of bio pharmaceutical firms and divisions. GE has invested $350 million total in its bioprocessing equipment and consumables site in Uppsala, Sweden.

British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca also announced a large-scale investment in the Stockholm region. The multinational pharmaceutical company said in May it planned to invest $285 million in a new high-tech facility for the manufacture of biological medicines in Södertälje.

AstraZeneca in Gothenburg Sweden; vision is to be one of the best R&D sites in the world.

Sweden has a third of the 171 data centres in the Nordics. With 54 facilities, it is ahead of Denmark (46), Norway (40), Finland (25) and Iceland (6). Sweden ranks as the fifth most secure country in the world for data centre investment.

The Nordic region as a whole is set to benefit from continuing, significant data centre investment. Over the next three years, €4.3billion will be invested with more than 59% derived from overseas internet players, including Google and Facebook.

Data Centres in the Nordic region are being put into Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark. In these regions, there are 117 data center operators and 171 data centers. In the Nordics, the market for third party data centre operators is expected to increase by two and a half times in space and triple in terms of MW power requirements.

The Nordic data centre space has attracted $3 billion in investment in recent years. Global data traffic is growing fast and the need for data centre capacity is growing accordingly. The capacity of the global data centre industry has grown by 10 per cent annually. This growth is expected to continue in the next decade.

Favorable work environments and a culture of integrity are a huge draw forSweden. The people are nice and the working conditions are comfortable in Sweden.

According to Susan Eustis, principal author of the study, “The bio pharmaceutical research and production centers in Sweden are world-class. Volvo is a leader in safety and electric vehicles for the auto industry, supporting markets in the US, Europe, and Asia.”

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

IKEA

Volvo Sweden

Ericsson

GE Healthcare

Electrolux

Market Participants

Volvo

Volkswagen / Scania AB

Industrial Companies

Electrolux AB

Atlas Copco

Telecommunications

Ericsson

Telia Company AB

Tele2 AB

SKF Bearing And Seal Manufacturing

Autoliv

Alfa Laval AB

Hexagon AB

Hasselblad

Furniture

IKEA

Sweden Bio-Pharma & Healthcare:

GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

British-Swedish Firm AstraZeneca Invested $285 Million in the Stockholm Region

GoCo Health Innovation City

BioLamina / Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Data Centers in Sweden 76

Swedish Government Support for Data Centers

Electricity Tax for Data Centers in Sweden

Facebook

KnCMiner

Hydro

Amazon to Open Cloud Data Centers in Sweden

Node Pole

Interxion

Getinge AB

Research Centers in Sweden

Data Center:

EcoDataCenter Builds Second Data Centre Site Near Stockholm

Zenuity

IBM

Table of Content

1.0 Overview 9

2.0 Sweden 10

2.1 Sweden Construction Investment Programme Is Fully Financed 10

2.2 Quality of The Swedish Business Climate 10

2.3 Sweden Construction Barriers for International Companies 11

2.4 Swedish Government Positions Construction as Historic Opportunity For Contractors 11

2.5 Sweden Environmental Work Safety 14

3.0 Sweden Safety Culture 15

3.1 Swedish Worksite Inspections 16

3.2 Swedish Initiatives for More Swedish Safety Inspections 17

3.3 Sweden Institute Of Environmental Medicine (IEM) Principal Functions And Activities 17

3.4 Enforcement in Sweden 20

4.0 Taxation in Sweden 21

4.1 Taxation Authority 21

4.2 Sweden Corporate Taxes 21

4.3 Sweden Personal Income Tax Rates 21

4.4 Taxation of Non-Residents 22

4.5 Sweden Double Taxation Agreements 23

4.6 Tax treaties 23

5.0 Legal System in Sweden 26

5.1 System 26

5.1.1 Swedish Legislature 26

5.1.2 Swedish Executive Branch 26

5.2 Court System in Sweden 26

5.3 Sweden Application of the Law 26

5.4 Swedish Legal System 27

5.5 Sweden Typical Delivery Model Applicable 28

5.6 Sweden Local Regulations & Compliance 29

5.7 Supervision Of Construction Contracts 29

5.8 Work Permits In Sweden 30

5.9 Driving In Sweden 30

5.10 Permitting Requirements Of Developments In Sweden 30

5.11 The National Building Code of Sweden 31

5.12 Ministry Of The Environment Steers And Monitors Construction 32

5.13 Swedish Boverkets Buildings Regulations BBR 32

5.14 Sweden Public Procurement Act LOU, Lag om offentlig upphandling LOU 33

5.15 Swedish Environmental Code MB, Miljöbalken MB 33

5.16 Municipalities Steer And Monitor Construction In Their Area of Sweden 34

5.17 Local Sweden 34

5.18 Responsibilities Building Project: Planning a Construction Project in Sweden 34

Continue…

