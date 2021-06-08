Swarm Intelligence Market 2021-2027 Shows Strong Growth || DoBots (Netherlands), Hydromea (Switzerland), Sentien Robotics (US), Unanimous A.I. (US), AxonAI

In today’s economical market place, businesses take a lot of efforts to seek better solutions in terms of product trends, future products, marketing strategy, future events, actions or behaviours. The Swarm Intelligence report has been worked out with the accurate use of tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis methods. A talented team works strictly with their potential capabilities to produce this finest Swarm Intelligence Market research report. The Swarm Intelligence Market report considers new product development from beginning to launch by performing detailed market study. Getting thoughtful about competitive landscape is another significant aspect of this market report.

The Swarm Intelligence Market is expected to be valued at USD 447.2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 40.47% from 2021 to 2027, considering the technology will get commercialized by 2020.

Some of the key players in the study are DoBots, Enswarm, Hydromea SA, Power-Blox AG, Sentien Robotics, LLC, Swarm Technology, LLC, Unanimous A.I., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon , Northrop Grumman, ConvergentAI Corp. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “Swarm Intelligence Market, By Model (Ant Colony Optimization, Particle Swarm Optimization), Capability (Clustering, Routing, Scheduling, and Optimization), Application (Robotics, Drones, and Human Swarming) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2027”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Swarm Intelligence Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

The estimated year considered for the study is 2020, and the forecast period is between 2021 and 2027. Driven by the increasing usage of swarm intelligence for solving big data problems, the rising adoption of swarm-based drones in the military, and need for swarm intelligence in the transportation business, the market is likely to witness high growth in the coming years. The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the market based on model, capability, application, and region. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the market begins with obtaining data through secondary research, such as the Journal of Swarm Intelligence and Evolutionary Computation, newsletters, and white papers of leading players in this market. The top-down approach has been used to estimate the overall size of the swarm intelligence market. In the top-down approach, the overall market size has been used to estimate the size of the individual markets (mentioned in the market segmentation) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research. For the calculation of specific market segments, the most appropriate parent market size has been used to implement the top-down approach.

The data has been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The market breakdown and data triangulation procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments. The breakdown of the profiles of primaries has been depicted in the following figure:

Players involved in the swarm intelligence market are DoBots (Netherlands), Hydromea (Switzerland), Sentien Robotics (US), Unanimous A.I. (US), AxonAI (US), Swarm Technology (US), SSI Schäfer – Fritz Schäfer (Germany), Valutico (Austria), Enswarm (UK), and Power-Blox (Switzerland).

Target Audience

Swarm intelligence component manufacturers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of swarm intelligence

Research organizations

Algorithm providers

Drone manufacturers

Robot manufacturers

Technology providers

Automotive companies

Organizations, forums, alliances, and associations related to swarm intelligence

This study answers several questions for the stakeholders, primarily which market segments to focus on in the next 2–5 years for prioritizing efforts and investments.

Scope of the Report:

This research report categorizes the overall swarm intelligence market based on model, capability, application, and geography.

Swarm Intelligence Market, by Model

Ant Colony Optimization

Particle Swarm Optimization

Others

Market, by Capability

Optimization

Clustering

Scheduling

Routing

Swarm Intelligence Market, by Application

Robotics

Drones

Human Swarming

Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

Available Customizations

With the given market data, MarketDigits offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players on the basis of various blocks of the value chain

Geographic Analysis

Further breakdown of different regions under geography on the basis of applications.

This report segments the market on the basis of model, capability, application, and geography. The robotics application of swarm intelligence is expected to account for the largest market share by 2020. This is attributed to the increasing use of swarm robots in industries such as agriculture and automotive. This would drive the growth of the swarm intelligence market for robotics application in the coming years.

Ant Colony Optimization is expected to account for the largest share of the market by 2020. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of this algorithm in real-time applications to provide optimal solutions. The market for Particle Swarm Optimization is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2027.

Optimization is expected to account for the largest share of the market by 2020. Optimization is a way to solve the problem with the best combination of solutions under given constraints. These types of problems are hard to solve because of the availability of a large number of possible solutions. Swarm intelligence algorithms such as Particle Swarm Optimization and Ant Colony Optimization, and proprietary algorithms are used to find the best optimal solution among different solutions.

On the basis of geography, the swarm intelligence market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the overall market by 2020. On the other hand, the market in RoW is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is mainly attributed to increasing investments in the field of UAVs and the growing procurement of UAVs by the defense sector in Latin America.

Swarm intelligence is a technology that deals with natural and artificial systems composed of many individuals that coordinate using decentralized control and self-organization. It is based on the behavioral models of social insects such as ants, bees, wasps, and termites. The technology is still in the nascent stage; as a result, there is low awareness about this technology across the globe. Moreover, players from industries such as energy and power, retail, and IT and Telecom are reluctant to accept this technology as it is unproven.

The key players in this market are DoBots (Netherlands), Hydromea (Switzerland), Sentien Robotics (US), Unanimous A.I. (US), AxonAI (US), Swarm Technology (US), SSI Schäfer – Fritz Schäfer (Germany), Valutico (Austria), Enswarm (UK), and Power-Blox (Switzerland).

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Swarm Intelligence Market Report delivers comprehensive analysis of :

Market Forecast for 2021-27

Market growth drivers

Challenges and Opportunities

Emerging and Current market trends

Market player Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value)

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import analysis

End user/application Analysis

