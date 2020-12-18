Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market: Overview

Swab and viral transport medium is utilized for collecting, storing, maintaining, and transporting the clinical samples that contain chlamydia, viruses, and ureaplasma organisms or mycoplasma organisms. The viral skin swab is gently patted on the visible skin vesicles or lesions and then transmitted to the laboratories in a viral transport medium for virus identification and virus cell culture.

Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market: Growth Factors

The global swab and viral transport medium market is anticipated to exhibit drastic growth in the upcoming few years because of the rise in the requirements for swab and viral transport medium due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The remarkable surge in the amount of diagnostic tests of coronavirus and surging number of COVID patients globally, accompanied by the development in the medical industry will further help drive the global swab and viral transport medium market over the forecast time frame.

The surging amount of small-sized emerging manufacturers that give a boost to business activities, increasing number of policies & initiatives undertaken by the governments of COVID-19 affected countries, rising global COVID-19 cases, and increasing utilization of testing kits due to COVID-19 are some of the growth factors that will stimulate the development of the global swab and viral transport medium market in the forecast timeline.

Additionally, the surging expenditures and investments by various organizations over the globe toward the management of COVID-19 will further provide several opportunities for the expansion of the global swab and viral transport medium market in the upcoming years. Also, the rising awareness amongst the public about the multiple advantages of viral transport kits will positively impact the growth of the global market by increasing the requirement of these mediums.

However, the occurrences of technical and clinical problems associated with the collection of swabs can hamper the development of the global swab and viral transport medium market in the forthcoming timeframe.

Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market: Segmentation

The global swab and viral transport medium market is segmented based on product type, indication, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the market is segregated into two sub-segments, viral transport medium and virus swabs. The viral transport medium is further divided as glycerol transport medium and tissue culture medium. The virus swabs sub-segment is classified into deep nasal swabs, culture swabs, nasopharyngeal swabs, combined nasal & throat swabs, and vaginal swabs. Based on the indication, the market is categorized into mumps virus, influenza, varicella-zoster virus, rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus, adenovirus, herpes simplex virus, COVID-19, and other indications. By end-user, the market can be bifurcated as diagnostic laboratories, microbiology laboratories, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market: Regional Analysis

North America accounts for a large portion of the global swab and viral transport medium market owing to the surging amount of diagnostic tests, coupled with the presence of major market competitors in this region. The requirements for the swab and viral transport medium have been spiraling because of the COVID-19 disease, labs & research institutes are concentrating on the experimentations for developing coronavirus vaccines, and the key market players in the swab and viral transport medium market have improved their manufacturing capabilities to innovate products that can prove useful for viral culture, collection, and maintenance. For example, Innovative Research is a manufacturer of inexpensive and high quality research materials, which is enhancing swab and viral transport medium to assist the global investigation related to COVID-19.

On the other hand, APAC is anticipated to develop at a remarkable pace in the near future because of the steadily increasing requirement of specimen collection kits in this region.

Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market: Competitive Players

The global swab and viral transport medium is highly fragmented with the existence of numerous companies operating locally, regionally, as well as internationally in the market. Companies in the global swab and viral transport medium market are continually increasing the accessibility of ready-to-use and sterile swabs for the testing of COVID-19. A number of companies have been competing in the global market for swab and viral transport medium such as Medical Wire & Equipment (MWE), BTNX, YOCON Biology, DiaSorin Molecular LLC, VIRCELL S.L., COPAN Diagnostics, Becton, HiMedia Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Dickinson and Company, Hardy Diagnostics, Titan Biotech Ltd., Puritan Medical Products, and Deltalab.

Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



