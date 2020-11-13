Sustained Release Drugs Market Key Opportunities and Forecast Up To 2020 – 2026 | Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, Coating Place, Inc., Corium Inc.

Global sustained release drugs market is expected to rise by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase in research and development on novel drug delivery, growth in the need for geriatric and pediatric dosage forms and rise in the awareness among people regarding benefits of sustained release

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Assertio Therapeutics, Coating Place Corium, Orbis Biosciences Lonza, Aradigm Corporation, Alkermes, Johnson & Johnson Services, Pfizer Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Medtronic and others

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Market Definition: Global Sustained Release Drugs Market

A sustainable drug delivery system is a defined method for delivery of drug inside body such that rate of drug release becomes slow and reaches up to 24 hours. The sustainable drug delivery improves the efficacy and enhances safety. Most common way to achieve this is by film coating of drug which increases the time of release. Sustainable drug delivery system is a common method because it reduces the frequency of drugs consumption.

Market Drivers

Increase in research and development on novel drug delivery might act as a catalyst

Growth in the need for geriatric and pediatric dosage forms may enhance the growth

Rise in the awareness among people regarding benefits of sustained release would boost the market

Rise in health related problems and death rates due to overdose of medicine has driven the growth

Market Restraints

Limited amount of dosage is acceptable in pediatric conditions is going to hinder the market growth

Increase in innovation and research have raised the budget for pharmaceutical formulations can hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Dr. Reddy’s launched antidepressants, Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets in 150 mg and 300 mg, in the U.S. market after the approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (USFDA). The launch of tablet would help firm, penetrating inside of the U.S. market with increase in their product portfolio at the same time

In October 2015, Capsugel launched its enTRinsic drug delivery technology platform. The technology allows oral delivery for a variety of compounds including proteins, vaccines and peptides which further assists enTRinsic technology to expands the range of targeted and modified release solutions

Key Questions Answered by Sustained Release Drugs Market Report

1. What was the Sustained Release Drugs Market size in 2018 and 2019?; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast?

2. What will be the CAGR of Sustained Release Drugs Market during the forecast period (2019 – 2026)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018?

How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019 – 2026).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Sustained Release Drugs Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Sustained Release Drugs Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Sustained Release Drugs Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Sustained Release Drugs Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Sustained Release Drugs.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Sustained Release Drugs.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Sustained Release Drugs by Regions (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 6: Sustained Release Drugs Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 7: Sustained Release Drugs Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Sustained Release Drugs.

Chapter 9: Sustained Release Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

