Sustained Release Drugs Market 2020: Global Key Player Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Regional Assessment, And Brief Analysis To 2026 | Leading Players- Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, Coating Place, Inc., Corium Inc.

Global sustained release drugs market is expected to rise by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase in research and development on novel drug delivery, growth in the need for geriatric and pediatric dosage forms and rise in the awareness among people regarding benefits of sustained release

Market Definition: Global Sustained Release Drugs Market

A sustainable drug delivery system is a defined method for delivery of drug inside body such that rate of drug release becomes slow and reaches up to 24 hours. The sustainable drug delivery improves the efficacy and enhances safety. Most common way to achieve this is by film coating of drug which increases the time of release. Sustainable drug delivery system is a common method because it reduces the frequency of drugs consumption.

Market Drivers

Increase in research and development on novel drug delivery might act as a catalyst

Growth in the need for geriatric and pediatric dosage forms may enhance the growth

Rise in the awareness among people regarding benefits of sustained release would boost the market

Rise in health related problems and death rates due to overdose of medicine has driven the growth

Market Restraints

Limited amount of dosage is acceptable in pediatric conditions is going to hinder the market growth

Increase in innovation and research have raised the budget for pharmaceutical formulations can hamper the market growth

Sustained Release Drugs Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Sustained Release Drugs Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Leading Sustained Release Drugs manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Assertio Therapeutics, Coating Place Corium, Orbis Biosciences Lonza, Aradigm Corporation, Alkermes, Johnson & Johnson Services, Pfizer Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Medtronic and others

