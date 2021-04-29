Sustainable Coffee Pods to Augment Market Growth Forecast 2019-2029

Fact.MR delivers vital insights on the coffee pods market in its published report titled, ‘Coffee Pods: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019-2029’. In terms of revenue, the global coffee pods market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~2% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, which Fact.MR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

The movement of cannabis’ legalization has been one of the key factors affecting the growth of the food and beverage industry. New innovations with the usage of cannabis as the main or subordinate ingredient has been the trend to cater to consumer demand.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1635

The coffee industry has been affected in a similar manner. The popularity of cannabis-infused coffee has amplified the growth of the coffee market. Yet, despite the legalization, social stigma has been impeding market growth.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1635

Some of the emerging players in the coffee pods market introduced cannabis-infused coffee pods to facilitate consumers enjoying cannabis-infused coffee in the comfort of their homes. Since the inception of this idea, the penetration of coffee pods among consumers has increased. With cannabis-infused coffee pods being in the early stage of the product life cycle, growth can be expected to be exponentially high.

Gourmet Coffee Demand to Surge in the Coffee Pods Market

The study also found that the per capita spending of consumers has been increasing over the past decade. Followed by efforts towards potential growth of specialty coffee, gourmet coffee has garnered significant traction in recent years. To address this change in consumer orientation, manufacturers in the coffee pods market have introduced specialty coffee in coffee pods. The entry of Starbucks into the coffee pods market was one such prominent development. The availability of Starbucks signature coffee in ‘Coffee at Home’ with coffee pods for consumers has gained substantial attention from the consumers.

To connect an Expert – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1635

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com