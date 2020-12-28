Sustainability in Banking Market Report- Insights, Emerging Trends, Industry Analysis, Size to 2026 | Aspiration, JPMorgan Chase, Triodos Bank

ReportsnReports added Sustainability in Banking Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Sustainability in Banking Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Sustainability in Banking Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Aspiration, JPMorgan Chase, Triodos Bank, ING, Barclays, Alipay, DBS, DiMuto, hiveonline, Standard Chartered, Danske Bank, TSB

Banks exert an enormous indirect influence on the environment through their lending, investing, and advisory activities – so large that the UN insists without a step change in their activities it will be impossible to meet Paris Agreement goals. This puts responsibility for climate change squarely on banks shoulders at a time when millennials – as both customers and employees – strongly indicate they want their commercial providers to be accountable, and to articulate a purpose beyond profitability.

This covers not just environmental impact but a wide range of social and governance considerations. Increasingly, both everything we buy and everything our money touches can and will be measured for its impact on sustainability. Just as green consumers want traceability in supply chains in order to know when they are facilitating harm or injustice, this is shifting now to tractability in their money. This means it is becoming socially unacceptable to not know where ones money is and what it is doing. Digital, of course, can bring new levels of insight and visibility to this.

This report explores the impact sustainability is having on the retail banking market, covering environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. It details the leaders and laggards within this theme, and examines how consumers’ desire for sustainability will shape the market going forward.

– Sustainability is a way to atone for that by doing demonstrable good for local communities, employees, customers, and the environment, rather than the skin deep PR of on your side marketing campaigns.

