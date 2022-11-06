Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate’s Phoenix office

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday had been investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened on the Phoenix marketing campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Phoenix police and fireplace officers stated they had been known as to the constructing round 2 a.m. and there have been no experiences of accidents or sickness.

It is nonetheless unclear what was within the envelope.

Lake’s marketing campaign stated the employees member who opened the envelope was below medical supervision.

“Simply two days earlier than Election Day, our marketing campaign headquarters stays shut down. We look ahead to legislation enforcement finishing their investigation as rapidly as doable,” Lake’s marketing campaign stated in an announcement. “Within the meantime, know that our resolve has by no means been greater and we can’t be intimidated.”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs stated in an announcement that the incident “is extremely regarding” and he or she was grateful Lake and her employees weren’t harmed.

“Political violence, threats, or intimidation don’t have any place in our democracy,” Hobbs stated. “I strongly condemn this threatening habits directed at Lake and her employees.”