Suspicious case: AfD request for interim solution rejected | Free press

For now, the Bureau for the Protection of the Constitution is not allowed to speak publicly about whether or not the AfD is considered a suspected right-wing extremist case. Internally, the authority is likely to change its assessment.

Cologne / Berlin (dpa) – The Cologne Administrative Court has rejected an application from the AfD for an interim settlement in the dispute over the classification as a suspect case by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV).

Because the BfV had promised to comment publicly on a possible classification only after an urgent procedure had ended, this intermediate step was not necessary, the court announced on Wednesday. The agency has also pledged to refrain from intelligence surveillance until a decision is made. The AfD can lodge a complaint against the decision with the higher administrative court in Münster (Az .: 13 L 105/21).

The Constitutional Protection Office had promised the court that it would not use intelligence services to track candidates and MPs of the party until the end of the urgent procedure. In addition, until the end of the proceedings, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution will refrain from publicly disclosing whether it classifies the AfD as a suspicious case or a right-wing extremist tendency.

The court held that, given the statements of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, intelligence surveillance during the duration of the urgent procedure could only affect the simple members of the party – these potential consequences are not so serious that a pending decision would be needed.

According to the court, there is essentially an overriding public interest in an observation after classification as a suspicious case. Because it is about the protection of the free democratic basic order, which must be defended by the constitutional protection authorities, it says in the justification of the administrative court in Cologne.

On Tuesday, the AfD had to accept a setback in the same urgent procedure. The Cologne Administrative Court also refused to issue a provisional regulation. The AfD had asked the court to ban the federal office from announcing that the so-called “wing” of the AfD had approximately 7,000 members until its dissolution and that membership would remain at 7,000. Constitutional defense had classified the wing as extremist.

In judging the whole party, the question of the influence of the formally abolished “wing” around the Thuringian AfD head of state Björn Höcke plays an important role. The Bureau for the Protection of the Constitution had identified this trend as a proven right-wing extremist trend.

