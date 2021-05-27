Suspension Packaging Market to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Existing Companies as Well as New Players

Suspension Packaging Market to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Existing Companies as Well as New Players

Global Suspension Packaging – Market Introduction:

Suspension packaging is an innovative packaging solution especially for protecting fragile goods during transportation. Suspension packaging is used for wide variety of products including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, integrated circuits, automotive components, electronic components, etc. The global market for suspension packaging caters primarily to electronics and industrial markets.

In suspension packaging, products are suspended in airspace within a corrugated box or folding carton with the use of resilient plastic films. Consumer products such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets, etc. are widely shipped across geographic markets with the help of suspension packaging solutions. Established packaging companies are offering bespoke suspension packaging solutions to their clients in order to strengthen business partnerships.

Global Suspension Packaging – Market Segmentation:

The global suspension packaging market is segmented by material type, product type and by end use.

As per material type the global suspension packaging market is segmented as follows:

Corrugated cardboard

Carton board

Plastic Films Polyethylene (PE) Films Poly vinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Other Plastic Films



As per product type the global suspension packaging market is segmented as follows:

Folding Cartons

Clear View Boxes

Sleeve Boxes

Others

AS per end use the global suspension packaging market is segmented as follows:

Consumer Electronics

Integrated Circuits

Display Screens

Automotive Components

Medical Devices

Others

Global Suspension Packaging – Market Dynamics:

Damage free transportation offered by suspension packaging products is key driving factor fuelling the growth of global suspension packaging market. Damage caused during transportation through complex supply chains result in heavy losses for manufacturers. Manufacturers are hence heavily investing into protective packaging solutions in order to minimize the damage of products during transportation and shipment. Packaging manufacturers are supplying suspension packaging solutions that also allow a view to the product thus supporting merchandising objectives in case of consumer products. Suspension packaging in case of consumer products ensures the end consumers that the product has been transported in damage free environment. Incorporating corrugated packaging formats in suspension packaging allows packaging companies to provide a wide variety of design possibilities. Flexibility in design and effective functionality makes suspension packaging a preferred packaging solution among industrial and consumer product manufacturers across industries. The global market for suspension packaging is dominantly characterized by the supply of bespoke packaging designs. Bespoke designs in terms of corrugated boxes and suspension technology incorporated into the suspension packaging solution have emerged as a key market driver for the global suspension packaging market. Packaging manufacturers or converters operating in the global suspension packaging market supply wide variety of products to cater to different packaging requirements of end use customers.

In December 2015, multinational packaging company Sealed Air Corporation launched its range of suspension packaging products branded as ‘Korrvu’ under its bespoke corrugated packaging business segment. Sealed Air Corporation offers approximately 30 variations under the suspension packaging segments. Korrvu suspension packaging solution from Sealed Air Corporation offers effective protection in cost effective way.

Suspension packaging has emerged as an alternative solution for conventional protective packaging formats such as polystyrene foams, corrugated inserts, thermoformed inserts, molded fiber pulp protective packaging and bubble wrap. Simple design and minimal material requirement used in suspension packaging have allowed manufacturers to bring down the overall cost of suspension packaging products, thus offering a better business value to their customers.

Global Suspension Packaging Market – Regional Outlook:

The global suspension packaging market is segmented into 7 key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Global Suspension Packaging Market – Competitive Landscape:

Some of the players operating in the global suspension packaging include BSM Packaging Supplies Limited, Dynasafe, Tenxionpak, Castle Industrial Limited, Macfarlane Group UK Ltd, GXT Green, Inc., and Sealed Air Corporation.

