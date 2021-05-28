Suspected left-wing extremists accused of attacks | free press

Karlsruhe (AP) – A group of left-wing extremists led by a young woman from Leipzig is said to have attacked and beat up people from the right-wing scene – now four of them have to answer to court.

The federal prosecutor’s office has charged the alleged leader and three men, the Karlsruhe authority announced on Friday. The trial will take place before the Senate of State Security of the Higher Regional Court of Dresden.

Alleged leader in custody since November

The woman – a 26-year-old student according to a report from “Welt” – was arrested in early November and has been in custody ever since. At the time, detectives in Leipzig had also searched several apartments. The three men who are now also accused are at large, the federal prosecutor’s office said.

The foursome would have belonged to a larger militant left-extremist group, which is classified as a criminal organization by the federal prosecutor’s office. All members had rejected the existing democratic rule of law, the fundamental right to freedom of expression and the state monopoly on the use of force.

The researchers assume that the group was established “in and around Leipzig” by August 2018 at the latest and that it has also been networked nationwide. The young woman had taken “a prominent position” from the start, commanding robberies. She prepared the actions and made her car available as an escape vehicle.

Raids resulted in “serious injuries”

The federal prosecutor’s office blames the group, among other things, for the attack on a restaurant in Eisenach, Thuringia, with six injured in October 2019, which was considered a meeting place for rights. Two months later, the owner was again attacked at night in front of his apartment by a larger group that included batons, a hammer and rods.

In mid-February 2020, the defendants and several accomplices are said to have lured themselves in the Saxon city of Wurzen at the train station of a group that came from Dresden from a memorial event for the bombing of the city in World War II. Four of them were punched and kicked in the head, according to the federal prosecutor. You would have suffered “significant, potentially life-threatening injuries”.

In two other attacks on people in Wurzen and Leipzig in October 2018 and January 2019, the attackers are said to have acted very brutally. In the second offense, the main defendant prevented passers-by from coming to the aid of the seriously injured man with irritating spray.

The detectives accused the woman of, among other things, dangerous common physical injuries and particularly serious disturbance of the peace. In addition to membership in a criminal organization, the three men are also accused of other crimes. The Higher Regional Court of Dresden has yet to recognize the charges.