Suspected foreign agent arrested in Potsdam | free press

A person has been arrested in Potsdam for allegedly handing over documents to the Russian secret service. Investigating judges must now decide on custody of the British.

Karlsruhe (dpa) – The federal prosecutor’s office has arrested an employee of the British embassy in Berlin for allegedly obtaining documents for a Russian secret service for money.

An investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe must decide on Wednesday whether the Briton will be taken into custody.

According to the authorities, the man is urgently suspected of being an agent of the Secret Service. He would have been working for the secret service since November 2020 at the latest. At least once he submitted this material, which he encountered during his work. It is still unclear how much money he received for it.

Upon request, the responsible UK Home Office confirmed the arrest of a “person who worked as a local government employee”. The authority initially gave no further information. “It would not be appropriate to comment further as police are investigating,” it said in London.

According to the federal prosecutor’s office, officials from the federal investigation team arrested the suspect in Potsdam on Tuesday. The man’s home and workplace were also searched. This was preceded by joint investigations by German and British authorities.