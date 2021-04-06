Surveying Equipment Market Report – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, and by Application (2020-2027)
The global Surveying Equipment market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Surveying is the technology of detecting the relative position of a point that is at the surface of the earth. There are different types of surveying techniques like geodetic surveys, cadastral surveys, engineering surveys, aerial surveys, mining surveys, and hydrographic surveys. The rapid urbanization in emerging economies to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the surveying instruments market in the coming years. With the increasing urban population across the world, the coming years will witness huge social, economic, and environmental transformations especially in the countries in Africa and Asia. It has been observed that though the people in these countries mostly live in rural areas, there will witness a considerable increase in urban populations in the next few years. This increased urbanization will consequently boost the demand for energy resources, transportations, and residential facilities and will in turn, augment the growth prospects of the surveying equipment market.North America was the major revenue contributor to the survey tools market during 2017. The rise in demand for land surveying equipment from various industries such as energy, agriculture, mining, oil and gas exploration, aerospace, marine, and coastal management and the need for hydrographic surveying equipment for predicting erosion rates along the shores, will be major factors fueling market growth in this region.
Leading Company for Driving Market Growth
The global Surveying Equipment market growth is also reliant on the development of active players in the industry, which are:
Seco
Valeport
Trimble Navigation
Topcon Corporation
Worldwide Surveying Equipment Market by Application:
Construction and Civil
Oil & Gas
Utilities
Hydrographic/Bathymetric Survey
Seabed Feature Mapping
Others
Segmentation on the Basis of Type:
Scanners
GNSS/GPS
Detection & Safety
Positioning Systems
Acoustic Underwater Systems
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Surveying Equipment Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Surveying Equipment Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Surveying Equipment Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Surveying Equipment Market in Major Countries
7 North America Surveying Equipment Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Surveying Equipment Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Surveying Equipment Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Surveying Equipment Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Key Regions Overview
Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
Audience:
-Surveying Equipment manufacturers
-Surveying Equipment traders, distributors, and suppliers
-Surveying Equipment industry associations
-Product managers, Surveying Equipment industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
-Market Research and consulting firms
Key questions answered in the report
What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?
What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?
How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?
What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?
