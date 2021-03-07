Survey: Union among election results for the first time since March 2020 | Free press

Things are not going well in the Union. This is now also reflected in favor of the voters. Coalition partner SPD cannot benefit from this. However, other parties are gaining ground.

Berlin (dpa) – The Union continues to decline in electoral inquiries. For the first time since late March last year, the CDU and CSU have fallen in the “Sunday trend” of “Bild am Sonntag” by another two percentage points to 32 percent, below their federal election result of 32.9 percent.

The SPD received 16 percent of the weekly poll conducted on behalf of the newspaper by the Kantar Opinion Research Institute and remained unchanged, as did the Left (9 percent). The Greens (19 percent), the AfD (10 percent) and the FDP (9 percent) have each gained a percentage point since last week.

At the beginning of March 2020, the union had pulled back only 24 percent in the “Sunday trend” polls, as little as since 2018. As the corona crisis flared up, their polls rose rapidly: by the end of May, the poll series reported up to 40 percent for Christian Democrats and Christian Socials.

