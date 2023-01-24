‘Surreal Is 1 Word For It’

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Monday aired an unique video of serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) claiming to have been the topic of an assassination plot and the sufferer of a mugging on Fifth Avenue in New York.

“We’ve got already suffered an try on my life, an assassination try, a threatening letter, having to have the police, a police escort standing in entrance of our home,” the then-congressman-elect advised the Brazilian podcast “Radio Novelo Apresenta” in December.

Santos alleged his Florida house was vandalized in January 2021 “as a result of we had been at a Republican celebration” to have a good time the brand new yr.

And he stated two white males mugged him “in broad daylight” on Fifth Avenue in the summertime of 2021, stealing his sneakers, watch and briefcase.

“That wasn’t the worst of it,” he advised the podcast host. “No one did something. No one did something. The concern is actual. It’s surreal what we stay by way of right here.”

“Surreal is one phrase for it,” Maddow stated after exhibiting the footage.

After Santos gained his congressional seat within the 2022 midterms, it emerged that he had fabricated a lot of his life story.

Santos didn’t reply to Maddow’s request for touch upon the declare, she stated. “We’ve got additionally put in a data request with the NYPD for any police report that matches what Mr. Santos described,” the anchor added.

Watch the video right here:

Associated…