Surprise: These were the 15 most-watched series in the US in 2021

At the top of the ranking are “Lucifer” and “Squid Game”. Discover the complete list.

“Lucifer” stepped forward.

According to data from specialist company Nielsen, the series – or shows – that Americans watched the most in streaming in 2021 have been unveiled. The list includes 15 productions, and Netflix clearly stands out. In fact, competitors HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Peacock don’t even make the rankings.

Although the South Korean series Squid Game was the year’s biggest phenomenon worldwide, it only came in at number two in the US. It was the most-watched series of the year in streaming by American audiences, behind “Lucifer”, also from Netflix.

Check out the full list – and look for more shows you haven’t seen yet.

1. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

2. “Squid Game” (Netflix)

3. “Great British Baking Show” (Netflix)

4. Virgin River (Netflix)

5. “Bridgeton” (Netflix)

6. “You” (Netflix)

7. “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

8. “The Crown” (Netflix)

9. Longmire (Netflix)

10. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

11. “Outer Banks” (Netflix)

12. “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

13. “Maid” (Netflix)

14. WandaVision (Disney+)

15. “The Witcher” (Netflix)