Surprise: Netflix will premiere two Portuguese films next month

It is the first time that the streaming platform has opted for national content.

Diogo Morgado is one of the protagonists of “Virados do Avesso”.

Netflix is ​​preparing to launch two Portuguese films on the streaming platform on May 21. It’s the first time the streaming platform has relied on the acquisition of national content – something that has been one of the main brands of competitor HBO’s presence in our country.

You can watch Virados do Avesso, a comedy by Edgar Pêra starring Diogo Morgado, Jorge Corrula and Diana Monteiro, which premiered in cinemas in 2014. And you can see Os Maias: Cenas da Vida Romântica, a co-Portuguese-Brazilian production directed by João Botelho, which also debuted in 2014. She has a cast with names like Rita Blanco, Adriano Luz, Filipe Vargas, João Perry and Maria João Pinho.

