Surprise: HBO is working on several precursors to “Game of Thrones”.

Only one has been officially confirmed, but negotiations are ongoing to develop further productions.

The series ended in 2019.

According to the American magazine “Entertainment Weekly”, HBO wants to do with the fantasy universe of “Game of Thrones” what Disney does with the saga of “Star Wars” in streaming: unfold the stories, explore this world, create several series, the are rich in different ways.

Currently only the production of one prequel is officially confirmed. “House of the Dragon” is slated to begin filming for its premiere in 2022 this year. The plot will focus on the civil war between two factions of the Targaryen family – and at least ten episodes have been guaranteed. The origins of Casa Targaryen and the early days of Westeros will be the historical backdrop to tell this tale, which will be some 200 or 300 years before Game of Thrones.

This new prequel is by George RR Martin, author of the saga books, and Ryan Condal, one of the showrunners. It is based on the book “Fire & Blood”. It was also announced that director Miguel Sapochnik, responsible for some of Game of Thrones’ most epic episodes (especially those with battles), will be one of the showrunners for this prequel and will lead the pilot.

Now “Variety” reports that there is a project on the table based on the stories of “The Dunk and Egg”, also by George RR Martin. They follow the adventures of Sir Duncan the Tall and a young Aegon V Targaryen, 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Entertainment Weekly adds that in addition to this series, HBO is considering developing other prequels. To this end, he speaks to top writers to discuss various possible ideas, taking into account Martin’s diverse works. Bruno Heller, who wrote “Roma”, is one of the scriptwriters involved.

Ideas under consideration include a prequel based on Robert’s Rebellion – the War for the Iron Throne that changed Westeros a few decades before the Mother Series. HBO isn’t considering working on sequels or spin-offs just yet – and the company hasn’t confirmed a project yet.

Recall that the first project HBO recorded after “A Game of Thrones” was a prequel, the pilot of which was discarded by executives. Only later was “House of the Dragon” ordered to move forward.