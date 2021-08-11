Surprise and relief after Cuomo’s resignation | free press

New York (AP) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has drawn the line after allegations of sexual harassment by several women. The 63-year-old Democratic Party politician announced in a video that he would resign in 14 days.

Then with former deputy Kathy Hochul, at least temporarily, a woman will serve as governor of the state on the east coast of the US for the first time. Cuomo’s decision to step down is “in the best interest of all New Yorkers,” said the 62-year-old, who has held various political positions for decades. “I’m ready to lead New York State as the 57th Governor.”

Dismissal is “the best way to help”

Cuomo’s resignation marks the end of an era in New York state: the divorced father of three grown daughters has been governor since 2011. He was re-elected to a third term in 2019. Before that, his father Mario Cuomo was governor from 1983 to 1994. “I love New York,” Andrew Cuomo said when he stepped down. “I wouldn’t want to be unhelpful in any way. And the best way I can help now is to step aside and let the government rule again.” He had previously defended himself against the sexual harassment allegations.

Numerous politicians welcomed the resignation, many of Cuomo’s party friends were relieved. US President Joe Biden noted that he respects the governor’s decision. Cuomo has done a very good job on many subjects. Cuomo made the “right decision” with his resignation, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is considered Cuomo’s intimate enemy, noted that it has long advocated a resignation — “and it’s for the best of all New Yorkers.” “Today ends a sad chapter for all of New York, but it is an important step towards justice,” said Attorney General Letitia James, whose findings in an official investigative report were arguably decisive.

“Climate of Fear” under Cuomo

James had concluded in the 168-page report that Cuomo had sexually assaulted several women. There were unwanted touches, kisses, hugs and inappropriate comments. In addition, Cuomo created a “hostile work atmosphere” and a “climate of fear” for women.

Politicians from Democrats and Republicans to President Joe Biden then urged the governor to step down. In addition, impeachment proceedings were launched in the New York House of Representatives. Cuomo is now being threatened with criminal consequences from multiple sides. Most recently, one of his closest associates, Melissa DeRosa, resigned in the wake of the scandal.

Cuomo was under immense pressure – but for a long time resisted his resignation and fought for his political survival. “I’m a fighter,” he said Tuesday. “And my instincts are actually telling me to fight my way through this controversy.” In view of the corona pandemic in New York state, time and money is currently urgently needed elsewhere. Therefore, he could not continue the fight. It was “the honor of his life” to serve as governor of New York.

Counter-proposal to Trump

Cuomo was initially the bearer of Democratic Party hope in the corona pandemic. He presented himself as an alternative to then-Republican President Donald Trump. Almost daily he gave information about the development of the infection process in his state and the measures taken against it. The press conferences were followed live by millions, also in other countries. The governor even received an Emmy for this, the most important television award in the United States.

But it wasn’t just the sexual harassment allegations that alarmed Cuomo. As the numbers of deaths in nursing homes were subsequently revised upwards, the governor was suspected of having concealed the true extent of the drama. He also allegedly tried to intimidate critics.

Yet many did not believe that the governor would resign on his own initiative. Critics consider him arrogant, stubborn and even obsessed with his previous position. Only death could stop him from finishing his tenure, he is said to have said last year. New York Democratic senator Jabari Brisport responded to the resignation saying, “I never thought I’d live to see this day.”