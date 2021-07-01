Surplus: Future Business Scope in Pest Control Services Market

The global pest control services market is experiencing tremendous growth, owing to the rising frequency of pest-borne diseases around the world. Rise in the adoption of new technologies in addition to an increase in pest-related diseases around the world are the factors estimated to boost the growth of the global pest control services market in the analysis period 2020-2027.

In 2019, dengue fever was the most frequent viral infection transmitted by mosquitos. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), pests are also responsible for other viral infections such as tick-borne encephalitis, chikungunya, Zika virus fever, and other related diseases. In addition, around 3.9 billion individuals in 129 countries are at risk of contracting dengue fever each year, and the disease has claimed the lives of nearly 40,000 individuals worldwide. Such factors are driving up the demand for pest control services, which is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, the increased usage and advancement in technologies such as drone pest control to deliver speedier services to clients is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. This growth is primarily due to the increased use of drones for pest management inspections. Drones lessen the chance of humans reaching dangerous heights and confined spaces. They also save time and manpower, and as a result, such factors are expected to fuel the market growth over the analysis period.

Restraints of the Market

Due to the high toxicity of chemicals, stringent government restrictions have been enacted in various countries for product approval, which is expected to hamper the growth of the global pest control services market over the forecast period. The negative impact of pest control chemicals due to their detrimental effects on humans is expected to further limit the growth of the market.

Key Players in the Market

Some of the leading players of the global pest control services market, such as Home Paramount Pest Control, Ecolab, Cook’s Pest Control, Rentokil Initial plc, ABC Home & Commercial Services, Rollins, Inc., Aptive Environmental, The Terminix International, MASSEY SERVICES, INC., Anticimex, and others are taking various business growth initiatives such as acquisitions and mergers, collaborations & partnerships, investments in R&D, and new product launches. These initiatives have helped these firms in obtaining a competitive-edge in the market in the recent period.

Market Forecast

As per a report by Research Dive, the global pest control services market held $8,131.3 million in 2019 and is anticipated to garner $12,478.0 million by 2027, and surge at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

About Us:

