Surgical Sutures Market Expected to Hit at $6,115.02 Million, by 2027

The global surgical sutures market was valued at $4,350.12 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6,115.02 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.60% from 2020 to 2027. Surgical sutures, also called as stitches, are surgical threads used to repair lacerations in the skin, and to close surgical incisions.

Key players in the Surgical Sutures covers :

• 3M Healthcare

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Conmed Corporation

• Demetech Corporation

• Healthium MedTech

• Medtronic Inc.

• Peters Surgical

• Surgical Specialties Corporation

• W.L. Gore & Associates

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Product Type

o Automated Suturing Devices

 Disposable Automated Suturing Devices

 Reusable Automated Suturing Devices

o Sutures

 Absorbable Sutures

• Natural Sutures

• Synthetic Sutures

 Vicryl Sutures

 Monocryl Sutures

 Polydioxanone Sutures

 Polyglycolic Sutures

 Others

 Nonabsorbable Sutures

 Nylon Sutures

 Prolene Sutures

 Stainless Steel Sutures

 Others

• By Material

o Monofilament

o Multifilament

• By Application

o Cardiovascular Surgeries

o General Surgeries

o Gynecological Surgeries

o Orthopedic Surgeries

o Ophthalmic Surgeries

o Other Surgeries

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report clearly shows that the Surgical Sutures industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market.

