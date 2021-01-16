Surgical Suture Market Driven By Medtronic, Ethicon USA, LLC, Smith & Nephew, Atramat, Demetech Péters Surgical, Teleflex Medical OEM, Serag-Wiessner

The global surgical suture market accounted to US$ 2,954.5 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 4,503.3 Mn by 2025.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as, increasing number of manufacturers as well as the large number of surgeries such as, knee replacement, hip/ joint replacement surgeries, plastic surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries and C section deliveries in the region.

The surgical sutures market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various local as well as regional players. Some of the key players operating in the global surgical sutures market include, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Ethicon USA, LLC, Smith & Nephew, Atramat, Demetech Corporation, Sutures India, Péters Surgical, Teleflex Medical OEM, Serag-Wiessner GmbH & CO. KG among others.

The global surgical sutures market, is segmented on the basis of product into the two major sub segments such as absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. On the basis of the absorbable suture the segment includes natural sutures and synthetic sutures. The synthetic segment is further classified as polydioxanone sutures, polyglactin 910 sutures, poliglecaprone 25 sutures, polyglycolic acid sutures among others. Whereas, the non-absorbable sutures segment is classified as prolene sutures, nylon sutures and stainless steel sutures. Whereas, the application segment is classified as the cardiovascular surgery, general surgery, gynecology surgery, orthopedic surgery, ophthalmic surgery and others. Among product segments for the surgical sutures the absorbable sutures dominates the market for the surgical sutures and is expected to dominate the market in the coming future. The factor that is contributing to the growth of the market is the property of dissolving nature of suture that does not leave scars on the skin after surgeries and the antibacterial coating which is anti-infectious. Therefore, it reduces the risk of the surgical site infection and thus the market is likely to propel in the forecasted period.

The market for the surgical sutures is driven by the factors such as government support for healthcare industry, rise in the number of surgeries, rise in the number of the aesthetic surgeries and emphasis for medical tourism. Whereas, the market is restrained by the factors such development in the alternates of sutures and adoption of the robotic surgeries which are limiting the use of the human suturing. The market for the surgical sutures has opportunity to develop innovative products such as suture holders, suturing instruments that will be helpful for the suturing processes. The need of the suturing will lead to more developments that will allow surgeries to be non-invasive.

To comprehend global Surgical Suture market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

