Surgical Staplers Market is set to grow at a CAGR of around 7.4% by 2027, owing to varied and complex surgical procedures & technological innovations: says Absolute Markets Insights

The healthcare industry is witnessing significant technological advancements. Innovative treatment methods as well as equipment are being implemented to enhance treatment standards and customer satisfaction. Surgery is one of the major areas witnessing these advancements which is demonstrated by introduction of advanced imaging solutions and surgical devices by market participants. Surgical staplers are one category of products that have also been witnessing innovations since past few years. These products exhibit high usage by medical practitioners for treatment of surgical wounds. The use of surgical staplers allows a much smoother closing process for wounds and is favored by surgeons because staples have lesser side effects and require limited penetration into the skin. The US is one of the biggest markets for surgical staplers. As the number of individuals covered under ACA and Medicaid continues to grow, the United States is generating huge demand for medical devices. As the number of cardiac surgeries have been continuously rising in the country, surgical staplers exhibit the highest demand in such surgical procedures. The market is expected to be driven by investment in research and development of innovative surgical stapling devices. The factors that are limiting the expansion of the market are the growing demand for advanced injury closure materials like glue, fibrin sealants and allergic reaction due to post-surgical operations. United States Surgical Staplers Market stood at around US$ 1,108.1 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach around US$ 2,109.4 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the United States Surgical Staplers market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue as well as sales volume. The supply side analysis covers production volume and capacity analysis. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the sub regions namely Northeast, Mid-west, West and south.

Some of the major players operating in the United States Surgical Staplers market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,3MB, Braun Melsungen, AGSmith & Nephew amongst others.

Key report suggestions:

United States Surgical Staplers Market-

By Surgery Type

Open Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery

By Application

General Surgery

Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery

Abdominal & Pelvic Surgery

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS)

Clinics

By Geography

Northeast

Mid-west

West

South

