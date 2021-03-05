Surgical Robots Market In-Depth Qualitative Insights & Future Growth Analysis 2021-2026 | Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Verb Surgical Inc., Renishaw PLC

The Surgical Robots Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Surgical Robots market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Surgical Robots market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Surgical Robots market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Surgical Robots industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Surgical Robots Market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.9% over the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Surgical Robots Market: Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Verb Surgical Inc., Renishaw PLC, SRI International Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Think Surgical Inc., Auris Surgical Robotics Inc., Medtronic PLC, Smith & Nephew PLC, and others.

Key Market Trends

Cardiovascular Surgery to Hold Significant Market Pie

– Robotic heart surgery offers several advantages, such as keeping the breastbone/sternum intact, making smaller incisions, and minimizing blood loss. The major centers have adopted the da Vinci Surgical System for performing robotic heart surgeries, and have registered excellent results. The types of cardiac surgeries performed by robotic systems are mitral valve, repair or replacement, atrial septum defect closure, tricuspid valve repair, maze procedure to treat atrial fibrillation, and coronary artery bypass.

– Currently, the emerging nanobots are being investigated to unclog arteries. The other advances in cardiovascular surgery include catheter-based robots, robot-based valves, better operative techniques, smaller instruments, improved holographic 3D vision, nanotechnology, and faster and smaller computer circuits that enable a quicker transfer of data.

– The cost of robotic surgery for cardiology has not been significantly higher than the cost of conventional surgery. However, improvements in post-operation for the quality of life make the robotic approach more cost-efficient. Cardiac robotic surgery decreases the duration of stay in the hospital, makes more slots available for patients, and offers the potential for additional revenue.

North America Holds Significant Market Share

– North America is one of the prominent regions for the market studied. The United States has been contributing to a majority of the market share in the region, with Canada accounting for a significant volume consumption. Active participation of academia from the North American region has also influenced the growth of the market in the North American region. With collaborations from corporates and academia, many institutions in these countries have been able to record technological advancements.

– There has been significant adoption of robotic surgery in the United States. The annual procedure volume for robotic surgery is higher than 5,00,000 in the United States. Robotic surgery has become the most rapidly adopted medical device over the past two decades to build a brand image and competitive advantage. This is likely to fuel the need for service robots in the region’s medical and healthcare sectors.

– According to the American Association of Medical Colleges, it is expected that there may be a shortage of around 65,000 primary care physicians in the United States by 2025. Doctors and the nursing staff are already experiencing several issues due to heavy patient load. Thus the usage of robotics is expected to witness robust demand.

Latest Market Development:

– June 2020 – Accuray Incorporated launched the CyberKnife S7 System, an innovative device combining speed, advanced precision, and real-time artificial intelligence (AI)-driven motion tracking and synchronization treatment delivery for all stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatments in 15 minutes. The CyberKnife S7 System is the next-generation CyberKnife platform, a robotic, non-invasive radiation therapy device capable of treating cancerous and benign tumors throughout the body and neurologic disorders.

– Oct 2019 – Stryker Corporation announced the acquisition of Mobius Imaging, LLC offering point-of-care imaging technology and its sister company, GYS Tech LLC. The expertise of these acquired companies in advanced imaging and robotics and a robust product pipeline may enable Stryker to increase its presence in Orthopaedics, Spine, and Neurotechnology.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Surgical Robots Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

