Surgical Robotics Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

Medtronic has acquired in 2018 Mazor Robotics in a robot-assisted surgery platform. Medtronic, acquisition was to develop fully-integrated surgical planning, to unite spine technologies with Mazor robotic system. Mazor X has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA, Mazor X and Stealth are used together in the robotic-assisted surgery.

Summary of the Report:

The Global Surgical Robotics Market is projected to witness a significant increase in the revenue generation and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2027. The report further segments the Surgical Robotics industry into types of products offered by the market and application spectrum. The report is a comprehensive guide to gain insightful information about market dynamics, current and emerging trends, product portfolio, growth prospects, competitive landscape, and consumer behavior. The report also offers insights to help readers formulate strategic investment and business expansion plans.

The report also takes into consideration the effect of the different restrictions imposed in different regions on the Surgical Robotics industry and its key segments. It also offers a current and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall Surgical Robotics market.

Key players in the Surgical Robotics market include Medrobotics, Procept BioRobotics, Verb Surgical, DePuy Synthes, BrainLab, Titan Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical, Auris Health, TransEnterix, Globus Medical, CMR Surgical, Getinge, Blue Belt Technologies, and ELMED Medical, among others.

The global Surgical Robotics market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2020-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

