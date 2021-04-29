Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market Skyrocketing Revenue of USD 9.47 billion by the year 2027 | Medrobotics (U.S.), Procept BioRobotics (U.S.), Verb Surgical (U.S.), DePuy Synthes (U.S.), BrainLab (Germany), Titan Medical (Canada), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Globus Medical (U.S.), Auris Health (U.S.)

Surgical robotics and navigation is an advanced technology, primarily used in neurosurgery. In Robotic surgery, surgeons use the computer to control small instruments attached to a robot it is also known as computer guided minimally invasive surgery. Rise in automation in the healthcare sector, high demand for minimally invasive treatments, and adoption of advanced technology in both developed and developing economies are expected to boost the surgical robotics and navigation market growth.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market valued at USD 1.94 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 9.47 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of +21%.

Report Consultant has added a comprehensive analysis to its massive repository titled as, Surgical Robotics and Navigation market. This research study estimates for global market till 2028 year.

Major Key players profiled in Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market report are:

Medrobotics (U.S.), Procept BioRobotics (U.S.), Verb Surgical (U.S.), DePuy Synthes (U.S.), BrainLab (Germany), Titan Medical (Canada), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Globus Medical (U.S.), Auris Health (U.S.), TransEnterix (U.S.), Globus Medical (U.S.), CMR Surgical (U.K), Getinge (Sweden), Blue Belt Technologies (U.S.), ELMED Medical(U.S.)

Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market By Type:

Neurosurgery Navigation

Spinal Surgical Navigation

ENT Surgical Navigation

Orthopedic Surgical Navigation

Robotic-Assisted Spinal Surgery Systems

Robotic-Assisted Neurosurgery Systems

Robotic Radiosurgery Systems

Others

Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market By End Use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market By Application:

Child

Adults

Old Aged

The market research report consists of an extensive primary research, as well as an in-depth analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry specialists and professionals, to gain a deeper insight of the Surgical Robotics and Navigation market and the overall landscape.

The report provides an exclusive tool for assessing the Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market, underlining opportunities, and supporting deliberate and tactical decision-making. It provides facts on trends and developments, and emphasizes on markets capabilities and on the changing dynamics of the Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market.

In the end Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market Report delivers conclusion which includes Breakdown and Data Triangulation, Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change, Research Findings, Market Size Estimation, Data Source. These factors will increase business overall.

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Market Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 6 Market Development Process and Cost Structure

Chapter 7 Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – Market y Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

