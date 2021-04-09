Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market 2021 Is Booming Worldwide | Top Key Players: Fiagon AG Medical Technologies, XION GmbH, Collin SAS

DBMR has published a market research report on the Surgical Robotics and Navigation market considering the changes in the market dynamics owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers a detailed overview of the historic events and the latest developments that have shaped the market forecast till 2027. The report gives facts about market investment policies, regional trends with top manufacturers outlook. The report on the global Surgical Robotics and Navigation industry is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Surgical Robotics and Navigation market such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges. The areas covered in the large scale Surgical Robotics and Navigation report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology.

Surgical robotics and navigation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 4.20 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.80% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The surgical robotics and navigation business is anticipated to develop at a strong pace due to an addition in the old aged community, acceleration in the selection of surgical navigation technology in minimally interfering operational methods, and large pervasiveness of chronic dysfunctions such as cerebrovascular diseases, strokes, and Alzheimer’s.

The major players of the Surgical Robotics and Navigation market are:

Medtronic

Stryker

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Brainlab

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson Services

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Zimmer Biomet

Fiagon AG Medical Technologies

XION GmbH

Collin SAS

Medrobotics Corporation

Titan Medical Inc

Verb Surgical Inc

Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market Segmentation:

By Type (Neurosurgery Navigation, Spinal Surgical Navigation, ENT Surgical Navigation, Orthopedic Surgical Navigation, Robotic-Assisted Spinal Surgery Systems, Robotic-Assisted Neurosurgery Systems, Robotic Radiosurgery Systems, Others)

By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)

By Application (Child, Adults, Old Aged)

Research Methodology:

The research study Surgical Robotics and Navigation market regarding size, growth, opportunities and competitive analysis has been prepared with the help of primary research, secondary research and panel review. The secondary research includes: industry publications, industry reports, trade magazines, and other publications from government and trade associations, among others. Further, the analysis done through various news articles and press releases published on reliable news journals required for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market is also aids in developing counter approaches for major challenges faced by the industry. A reliable report is structured with the vigilant efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction and Scope

Chapter 2: Key Company Profiles

Chapter 3: Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market Explanations, Share and Forecast across type, application and geography

Chapter 4: Surgical Robotics and Navigation Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 6: Market Explanations of Europe region

Chapter 7: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 8: Market Explanations of North America region

Chapter 9: Market Explanations of Middle East and Africa region

Chapter 10: Key Important features of the Surgical Robotics and Navigation market

Chapter 11: Key trends of the market and the market Opportunities

Chapter 12: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 13: Research Findings and Conclusion

Global Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, the surgical robotics and navigation market is segmented into neurosurgery navigation, spinal surgical navigation, ENT surgical navigation, orthopedic surgical navigation, robotic-assisted spinal surgery systems, robotic-assisted neurosurgery systems, robotic radiosurgery systems, and others.

On the basis of end use, the surgical robotics and navigation market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

On the basis of application, the surgical robotics and navigation market is bifurcated into child, adults and old aged.

Competitive Landscape and Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the surgical robotics and navigation market report are Medtronic , Stryker, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Brainlab, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Zimmer Biomet, Fiagon AG Medical Technologies, XION GmbH, Collin SAS, Medrobotics Corporation, Titan Medical Inc., Verb Surgical Inc, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The key questions answered in this report:

What are the trend factors that influence market shares and the growth rate be in 2027? What are the key results of Porter’s five-force model? What are the challenges to market growth? What will the market size and key market trends impacting the growth of the Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market? What are the key factors driving the Surgical Robotics and Navigation market? What are the risks and challenges facing the Surgical Robotics and Navigation market? Who are the key vendors in the Surgical Robotics and Navigation market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market?

Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

